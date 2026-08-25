REMINDER: Official Inauguration of the Héritage Champlain Pathway and Overview of the Deconstruction of the Original Champlain Bridge

LONGUEUIL, Québec, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated (JCCBI) is pleased to invite you to the official inauguration of the Héritage Champlain Pathway, a project that marks the completion of the deconstruction of the original Champlain Bridge.

This official ceremony and media event will be attended by several partners, dignitaries, and collaborators. It will be followed by a tour of the Brossard sector site. The return to Île des Sœurs is scheduled for around 11:50 a.m. We invite participants to wear comfortable footwear, as a short walk is planned as part of the tour of the site.

WHAT: Official ceremony and media event – Inauguration of the Héritage Champlain Pathway WHEN: August 26, 10 a.m. WHERE: Île des Sœurs, small public square behind the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal fire station

Complimentary parking is available in the Indigo parking lot located west of the Honda dealership, at 1003 René-Lévesque Boulevard, Verdun, QC H3E 0B2. WHO: Alexandra Mendès, Member of Parliament for Brossard–Saint-Lambert

Sandra Martel, Chief Executive Officer, JCCBI RSVP: By email: Contact Us form

About JCCBI

As a manager of important infrastructure, The Jacques Cartier and Champlain Bridges Incorporated is a federal Crown corporation established in 1978. It is responsible for the Jacques Cartier Bridge, the structure of the Québec Bridge, the Estacade, the federal sections of the Bonaventure Expressway, and the Honoré Mercier Bridge, as well as the Melocheville Tunnel. The Corporation manages, maintains, and repairs these structures to ensure the safe passage of thousands of users every day. It also ensures that these structures remain safe, fully functional, and aesthetically pleasing both today and in the future.

For more information

Nathalie Lessard, Director, Communications

Phone: 450 651-8771

Email: Contact Us form