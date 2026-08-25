Kaleris Powers Seamless Cargo Data Exchange with Connectivity Innovations at SMM Hamburg

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaleris, a global provider of supply chain execution solutions, will showcase its latest innovations at SMM Hamburg designed to strengthen connectivity between vessels, carriers and terminals while laying the foundation for the company's Cargo Data Exchange Hub planned for 2027.

As the maritime industry faces longstanding challenges with fragmented operational information, the need for timely and trusted data has become mission-critical for optimal maritime operations. Through its maritime solutions portfolio, Kaleris is helping organizations connect ship and shore operations around a shared operational picture that supports better decision-making throughout the port call lifecycle.

Recent research conducted by Kaleris and Thetius found that maritime stakeholders often operate without a consistent view of the port call, forcing teams to spend valuable time reconciling information as conditions change. At SMM Hamburg, Kaleris will showcase its innovations designed to address these challenges, including:

MACS3 Connected: An expansion of MACS3 that connects onboard loading computer data with shore-side applications, automating the synchronization of loading conditions and schedule information to improve visibility between vessel and shore teams.

An expansion of MACS3 that connects onboard loading computer data with shore-side applications, automating the synchronization of loading conditions and schedule information to improve visibility between vessel and shore teams. Stowman DS Analytics: A new capability that helps operational managers analyze planning and execution data to better understand vessel constraints and operational performance, supporting strategic decisions related to vessel deployment and service planning.

A new capability that helps operational managers analyze planning and execution data to better understand vessel constraints and operational performance, supporting strategic decisions related to vessel deployment and service planning. Cargo Data Exchange Preview: A first look at the upcoming Kaleris Cargo Data Exchange Hub, designed to connect vessel, carrier and terminal systems through a shared data foundation that supports port call preparation and execution, while allowing users to continue working within their existing tools and workflows.



Industry participants interviewed as part of Kaleris' Cargo Data Exchange research highlighted the operational impact of fragmented information sharing. One vessel planning expert noted that limited visibility into vessel constraints can result in extensive plan revisions and hundreds of unnecessary restacking moves during operations. They also noted that a lack of agreement on real-time operational actions, which drains efficiency.

“More data doesn't move cargo. Better decisions do,” said Kirk Knauff, President and CEO at Kaleris. “The future of maritime operations depends on connecting every stakeholder through shared visibility that transforms information into synchronized execution. SMM this year is where we'll show what it looks like when information stops being a dashboard and becomes a plan put into action.”

Visitors to SMM Hamburg can meet with Kaleris at Booth B6.221 to explore how connected cargo data can reduce uncertainty and support more predictable port calls. To learn more about the research with Thetius, visit https://kaleris.com/news/thetius-kaleris-announce-research-revealing-fragmentation-maritime-cargo-data/.

About Kaleris

Kaleris is a global software company solving the world’s most complex supply chain transportation challenges. Trusted by over 680 companies across 105 countries, Kaleris provides mission-critical software for yard and transportation management, terminal operations, and ocean shipping. By building a more connected, visible, and reliable global logistics ecosystem, Kaleris bridges the data and operational gaps that create inefficiencies and empowers customers to achieve their goals. For more information, visit www.kaleris.com