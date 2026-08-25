From the Front Lines of Catastrophes to the Future of Technology: EFFECT CO. Founder, Mariel Campbell, Selected for Women in Tech Global’s Inaugural Entrepreneurship Program

New Orleans, LA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When New Orleans native Mariel Campbell launched her company, EFFECT CO., she did so with striking clarity, determined that the enterprise would not be yet another entrant in the so-called “Attention Economy”. Rather, she did it knowing that multiple things can be true at once; her company endeavors to be what Mariel calls “a platform for impact”, wielding modern innovation in tech to simultaneously deliver meaningful insight on the enterprise level while ensuring “no story disappears” and “no voice is wasted.” That vision has now reached a defining milestone, with Mariel being chosen from among numerous accomplished women founders from around the world to join the inaugural Entrepreneurship Program developed by Women in Tech Global, an international organization advancing women in science and technology. This recognition places EFFECT CO. within a global community of women building companies and technologies intended to shape what comes next. Far from pursuing clicks and attempting to ascend algorithms in the short-term, EFFECT CO. is developing technology that will actually deliver on promises made by the campaigns of ten-figure corporations and politicians alike by providing clear, actionable insight to decision makers and a plethora of ways for people to connect, share their story, and remain involved in their communities.

Mariel Campbell, a catastrophe management veteran and founder of EFFECT CO., a growing enterprise that is building a next-generation platform for impact.

EFFECT CO. utilizes dynamic, visual representations of experiences shared by local businesses and members of the citizenry itself, that immediately reflect new information and inputs in real time. Not only is this a catalyst for verifiable transparency in the process, but it is also integral to keeping people engaged throughout. “Zero-Sum may be Wall Street’s way, and it might very well be the way of Silicon Valley. But it is not our way,” says founder and CEO Mariel Campbell. “EFFECT CO. was founded, in part, in response to that mentality, because we know for a fact that someone does not have to lose for our efforts to bear fruit. People don’t have to be silenced with litigation or used and left behind for this enterprise to prosper. The bare minimum, Check-the-Box culture endemic in today’s business environment is not the future, which is borne out by the immediacy of how people are responding to knowing they’re being heard.” Founded and operated out of the Greater New Orleans Area, EFFECT CO. was also recently thrilled to join the respective networks of The Idea Village, New Orleans & Company, New Orleans Chamber of Commerce, the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce, and Louisiana Economic Development as a Louisiana Storyteller.

About EFFECT CO.

EFFECT CO. is building the platform for impact. We turn lived experience into meaningful insight that reveals what matters, moves decision makers, and drives change at scale. EFFECT CO. is creating a world where no story disappears, no voice is wasted, and the human experience becomes one of the most powerful forces for progress on Earth. Founded by New Orleans native Mariel Campbell, EFFECT CO. did not emerge from a focus group session or due to market trends. Instead, it was the result of two life-long influences: first, growing up in the New Orleans metropolitan area where resilience is an inherent part of life, hospitality an expression of civic responsibility, and caring for others is not the exception but the rule of creating (and keeping) a community. Second, the combined experience of years spent helping individuals and families pick up the pieces following major catastrophes. While the inevitable trail of destruction left behind by a major disaster reveals both the damage left in its wake and the tracks of most running away from disaster, Mariel instead went into those communities. Being the catalyst for recovery and helping those affected find their inner strength to rebuild is both the embodiment of New Orleans resilience and a hallmark of the ethos its natives live by.

Press Inquiries

Mariel Campbell

Founder & CEO

5000 W. Esplanade Ave, #327

Metairie, LA 70006

contact@causeand.co

https://www.linkedin.com/in/mariel-campbell

https://www.causeand.co/