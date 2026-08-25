Redodo Announces “Go Light” Slogan and Lightweight Power Solutions to Simplify Outdoor Adventures

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the Outdoor Industry Association’s 2026 Outdoor Participation Trends Report, outdoor participation in the United States reached a record 183.2 million people in 2025, representing 59% of the population aged six and older. At the same time, the average participant took part in five fewer outdoor outings per year than in 2019.

As participation continues to grow while outing frequency declines, the outdoor industry is facing a new question: beyond encouraging more people to get outside, how can practical barriers such as gear preparation, limited space, and system complexity be reduced so that interest more easily turns into action?

Meanwhile, CARAVAN SALON Düsseldorf 2026, taking place from August 28 to September 6, is expected to bring continued attention to vehicle systems, space efficiency, and mobile lifestyles across the global travel industry.

Against this backdrop, LiFePO₄ battery brand Redodo officially announced its “Go Light” slogan and “Go Light, Be Free” brand mission, while continuing to expand its Mini Series lineup. Through lighter, more compact, and easier-to-manage mobile power products, Redodo aims to reduce the effort involved in carrying, installing, and managing power systems—making outdoor trips easier to start whenever the moment feels right.





The Free Spirit: Freedom to Go Your Own Way

Redodo places “The Free Spirit” at the heart of its positioning.

The outdoors does not have to mean a carefully planned expedition. It can be a spontaneous weekend camping trip, a day on the water, or a night of boondocking. What matters is having the freedom to decide when to go, where to go, and how to spend the time.

True freedom is not always about going farther—it is about being able to go when the moment feels right, without hesitation.

“Freedom to Go Your Own Way” reflects the brand value Redodo hopes to bring to outdoor life: enabling people to travel on their own terms, without letting gear dictate how they explore.

Go Light: Simpler Power for Easier Outdoor Travel

Yet not every spontaneous idea becomes a real departure.

Modern outdoor travel increasingly depends on power—for refrigerators, lighting, electronics, trolling motors, and more. Yet traditional lead-acid batteries can be heavy, bulky, and difficult to move—adding unnecessary weight to boats, vehicles, and mobile setups.

Space presents another challenge. Battery compartments in RVs, boats, pickup campers, and other outdoor platforms are often fixed or limited. Users must frequently choose between power capacity and room for gear, supplies, and everyday storage.

As energy needs increase, expanding a battery bank can also create additional complexity: more batteries, more cables, more terminals, more connections, and more time spent on installation and maintenance.

For Redodo, “Go Light” means reducing that burden through power products that are:

Lighter – easier to handle, less burden on vehicles or boats

– easier to handle, less burden on vehicles or boats More compact – fits tight RV, marine, and equipment spaces

– fits tight RV, marine, and equipment spaces Simpler – fewer connections, less installation complexity

– fewer connections, less installation complexity Easier to manage – smarter monitoring and control

“Light” therefore means more than lower weight. It means fewer steps, less space required, and less time spent managing the power system.

Traveling light does not mean sacrificing comfort. It means leaving more room, time, and attention for the experience itself.

By optimizing cell layout, enclosure design, and BMS integration, Redodo brings this direction to life through its Mini Series to address real-world needs around weight, installation space, capacity, and system complexity.

Redodo Mini Series: Lightweight Power for Different Outdoor Needs

The Redodo Mini Series offers different capacities and form factors for a range of outdoor applications, including lithium RV batteries and lithium marine batteries for mobile and on-water power needs.





Lighter and More Compact for Space-Constrained Setups

For off-road vehicles, pickup trucks, trolling motors, kayaks, and other applications where weight and space matter, battery size can directly affect load, layout, and overall usability.

The Redodo 12V 100Ah Ultra Mini LiFePO₄ Battery uses a compact Group 22NF form factor and weighs just 19.8 lbs, making it easy for one person to carry and install.

The Redodo 12V 120Ah Group 24 Bluetooth LiFePO₄ Battery weighs about 23.81 lbs. Compared with a traditional 12V 100Ah Group 31 AGM battery, it is approximately 25% smaller in volume and 63% lighter.

Both models are designed to reduce weight and space requirements while preserving room for gear, storage, and everyday use, whether used as a camper battery or as part of a boat’s onboard power system.

More Capacity Within a Standard Footprint

For users with fixed battery compartments, upgrading capacity is often limited by the existing installation size.

The Redodo 12V 165Ah Group 31 Bluetooth LiFePO₄ Battery provides 165Ah within a Group 31 footprint—65% more capacity than a standard 12V 100Ah battery—without requiring major layout changes.

Higher Capacity in One Battery, with a Simpler System

As outdoor use expands into boondocking and other higher-demand applications, additional capacity often means adding more batteries—and more wiring, connections, and installation steps.

The Redodo 12V 320Ah Mini Bluetooth LiFePO₄ Battery uses a high-capacity single-battery design. One unit can replace a six-battery 12V 100Ah lead-acid setup, cutting weight by ~84% and space by ~74%—while simplifying wiring and installation.

Depending on the model, Redodo Mini Series batteries also offer Bluetooth monitoring, smart BMS protection, low-temperature charging protection, or self-heating features to make battery status easier to monitor and outdoor use more convenient across RV, marine, camping, and other mobile applications.

Let Power Support the Journey And Outdoors Be About What You Love

An ideal outdoor power system should adapt to real-world use without adding unnecessary preparation or management.

“People go outdoors to explore and enjoy the experience, not to spend more time dealing with equipment,” said a Redodo brand representative. “Redodo wants to simplify outdoor power by addressing practical issues such as weight, size, and system configuration, so that a spontaneous plan has a better chance of becoming a real trip.”

According to Redodo, it will continue expanding the Mini Series across RV, marine, camping, and other mobile applications, using lighter, more compact, and easier-to-manage power products to simplify preparation and make outdoor exploration easier to begin.

About Redodo

Redodo is a LiFePO₄ battery brand committed to providing lightweight, compact, and easy-to-use energy solutions for people who value simplicity, freedom, and outdoor living. Guided by its brand mission, “Go Light, Be Free”, Redodo helps users reduce the weight, space, and complexity of their power systems, making every journey easier to begin.

Its products are designed for real-world applications including fishing, small boats, truck camping, overlanding, e-bike trailers, and weekend camping. With premium-grade lithium cells, advanced BMS technology, and reliable performance, Redodo has become a trusted choice for more than 1.3 million users across over 40 countries.

Learn More

Website: https://www.redodopower.com/

Contact: mkt-content.pr@redodopower.com

Contact Person: Nina Huang

Subscribe:

https://www.facebook.com/redodopower/

https://www.instagram.com/redodopower/

https://www.youtube.com/@Redodopower

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bfd234f7-819f-481e-a1a6-575daee4b2fc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/334b5646-637e-4fc7-9398-4faaa9211741