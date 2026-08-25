MagneINNO to Showcase Fully Chelated, Unbuffered Magnesium Glycinate at SupplySide West 2026

Ontario, CA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MagneINNO, a B2B supplier focused on magnesium glycinate ingredients, will showcase its magnesium glycinate ingredient platform at SupplySide West 2026 in Las Vegas, where the company will exhibit at Booth #6145. The platform includes fully chelated, unbuffered magnesium glycinate grades with 8%, 10% and 12% elemental magnesium, developed for different dietary supplement, sports nutrition and functional beverage applications.

MagneINNO-warehouse

As magnesium glycinate becomes an increasingly important ingredient across dietary supplements, sports nutrition and functional beverages, ingredient qualification increasingly involves more than elemental magnesium percentage alone. Chelation status, purity, taste performance, dosage-form fit, analytical verification, documentation and commercial supply capability can all affect whether an ingredient moves successfully from formulation work into full-scale production.

MagneINNO’s platform is built around high-purity, fully chelated, unbuffered magnesium glycinate rather than a single specification intended for every application. The company supplies magnesium glycinate without adding magnesium oxide or other magnesium forms to increase elemental magnesium content.

The material has a specified magnesium bisglycinate purity of 99.8%, while Free Magnesium is controlled at ≤0.02% w/w. These specifications provide sourcing and quality teams with additional criteria for evaluating material identity and chelation quality beyond total elemental magnesium alone.

A central part of the platform is MagneINNO’s approach to chelation verification. The company has developed a proprietary seven-method analytical verification system to support verification of magnesium bisglycinate chelation status. The verification approach has been filed for patent protection and combines ICP-OES, Complexometric Titration, FTIR, XRD, TGA, DSC and Karl Fischer testing.

Each analytical method addresses a different characteristic of the ingredient. ICP-OES is used for elemental magnesium verification, while Complexometric Titration evaluates Free Magnesium. FTIR and XRD provide structural and identity information, while TGA, DSC and Karl Fischer testing provide complementary information related to thermal characteristics and moisture.

The purpose of the combined analytical approach is to avoid relying on a single elemental magnesium result to answer questions about chelation identity that require different forms of analytical evidence. MagneINNO uses the seven-method system as part of a broader quality framework for evaluating whether magnesium glycinate is fully chelated and unbuffered.

For formulation teams, MagneINNO offers three standard magnesium glycinate grades developed around different elemental magnesium levels, taste requirements and dosage-form applications.

The 12% Taste Optimized grade provides a typical elemental magnesium level of 12.01% and is positioned primarily for capsules and tablets, where higher magnesium density can help reduce the amount of ingredient required per serving.

The 10% Taste Free grade is designed primarily for powders and stick packs, providing a balance between elemental magnesium content, taste performance and formulation flexibility.

The 8% Ultra Taste Free grade is intended for more flavor-sensitive formats such as gummies and functional beverages, where reducing taste burden can be important for finished-product development.

In addition to the three standard grades, customized magnesium glycinate specifications are available for projects with formulation requirements outside the standard portfolio.

“For brands sourcing magnesium glycinate, the decision increasingly goes beyond the ingredient name or the elemental magnesium percentage on a specification sheet,” said Peter Yang, Marketing Manager at MagneINNO. “Procurement and formulation teams also need to understand whether the material is fully chelated and unbuffered, how that identity is verified, how the grade fits the intended dosage form, what the taste burden looks like, and whether the supplier is prepared to support commercial-scale production.”

The ingredient platform is supported by GRAS, NSF GMP and NSF Certified for Sport credentials, along with commercial qualification documentation including Certificates of Analysis, product specifications, Safety Data Sheets and supporting technical materials.

MagneINNO magnesium glycinate has also been used directly in clinical research related to sleep and exercise recovery. The company includes ingredient-level clinical research within its technical dossier while keeping that research separate from the finished-product claim substantiation responsibilities of individual supplement and beverage brands.

Commercial supply capability is another component of the platform. MagneINNO magnesium glycinate is manufactured in China and stocked in California, combining large-scale production capacity with U.S.-based inventory support.

The company has more than 3,000 metric tons of annual production capacity, a 50,000-square-foot company-owned California warehouse, and dozens of metric tons of ready-to-ship magnesium glycinate inventory positioned to support U.S. purchasing programs.

Standard commercial packaging is a 25 kg fiber drum, with a 24-month shelf life. Typical project planning lead time is two to four weeks, depending on grade, inventory position and project requirements, while 50 g samples are available for formulation evaluation before commercial purchasing.

This supply structure is intended to support the progression from R&D testing and formulation evaluation through supplier qualification, product launch and ongoing commercial procurement. It can also support companies evaluating a second magnesium glycinate source as part of supply-continuity and supplier-diversification programs.

MagneINNO will present the ingredient platform at SupplySide West 2026 in Las Vegas at Booth #6145. Visitors will be able to meet the MagneINNO team and discuss ingredient specifications, analytical verification, grade selection, formulation requirements, qualification documentation, samples and commercial supply programs.

On October 28, the first day of the show, MagneINNO will host a Happy Hour from 3:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Booth #6145. Customers, formulators, sourcing professionals, manufacturing partners and other industry visitors are invited to join the team for champagne and cake, discuss current projects, and explore potential magnesium glycinate sourcing and formulation opportunities.

The SupplySide West appearance will highlight several criteria that increasingly shape B2B magnesium ingredient qualification: substantiated material identity and chelation status, formulation fit across different dosage forms, documentation and quality-system readiness, and the ability to maintain consistent commercial supply at scale.

MagneINNO’s magnesium glycinate ingredient platform combines fully chelated, unbuffered magnesium glycinate, 99.8% magnesium bisglycinate purity, Free Magnesium controlled at ≤0.02% w/w, a proprietary seven-method chelation verification system filed for patent protection, and 8%, 10% and 12% elemental magnesium grades. The portfolio includes Taste Optimized, Taste Free and Ultra Taste Free options, customized specifications, clinical research related to sleep and exercise recovery, GRAS, NSF GMP and NSF Certified for Sport credentials, California inventory and commercial-scale manufacturing capacity exceeding 3,000 metric tons annually.

Together, these technical, formulation, qualification and supply characteristics support U.S. dietary supplement, sports nutrition and functional beverage companies evaluating magnesium glycinate for new product development, supplier qualification, commercial-scale manufacturing and supply continuity.

About MagneINNO

MagneINNO is a B2B magnesium glycinate ingredient platform serving dietary supplement, sports nutrition, functional food and beverage brands, contract manufacturers, formulators, sourcing teams and other commercial customers in the U.S. market. The company focuses on fully chelated, unbuffered magnesium glycinate, multiple elemental magnesium grades, analytical chelation verification, formulation support, technical documentation and commercial-scale supply. MagneINNO magnesium glycinate is manufactured in China and supported by inventory at the company’s California warehouse. Learn more about MagneINNO and its magnesium glycinate ingredient platform at www.magneinno.com. For samples, specifications, technical documentation or commercial sourcing inquiries, visit the MagneINNO Contact page.

Join MagneINNO for Happy Hour at SupplySide West 2026

About MagneINNO

MagneINNO is a B2B supplier of fully chelated, unbuffered magnesium glycinate ingredients for dietary supplement, sports nutrition, and functional beverage brands. Its portfolio includes 8%, 10%, and 12% elemental magnesium grades designed for different dosage forms, with customized specifications available for specific formulation needs, including Taste Free and Ultra Taste Free options for flavor-sensitive applications. Chelation is supported by proprietary verification technology and analytical quality control. MagneINNO’s credentials include GRAS, NSF GMP, and NSF Certified for Sport. With 3,000+ tons of annual production capacity and U.S. inventory stocked in California, MagneINNO is positioned for reliable commercial-scale supply in the U.S. market.

Press Inquiries

Pedro Yang

peter@magneinno.com

9096662995

https://www.magneinno.com/

3919 E Guasti Rd, Suite A