Bay Area Property Services Celebrates Rebeca Peraza for Earning Prestigious MCAM Designation

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa, the industry’s largest community management company, and Bay Area Property Services (BAPS), a leading provider of community association management services, are proud to recognize Rebeca Peraza for earning the Master of Community Association Management (MCAM) designation through the California Association of Community Managers (CACM).

The MCAM designation is the highest professional designation available to community association managers through CACM and recognizes professionals who demonstrate advanced industry knowledge, leadership and a commitment to continued education and professional excellence.

“Rebeca’s achievement reflects the dedication and professionalism she brings to BAPS and the communities we serve every day,” said Lisa Triplett, branch president of Bay Area Property Services. “Earning the MCAM designation requires a significant commitment to continued learning and growth, and we are proud to celebrate this well-deserved milestone. Her expertise strengthens our team and further supports our commitment to delivering exceptional service to our clients and communities.”

Peraza’s achievement further demonstrates BAPS’ commitment to investing in professional development and equipping its team with the expertise needed to serve the evolving needs of community associations. Through continued education and industry involvement, BAPS team members work to provide knowledgeable, responsive service to the communities they manage.

The MCAM designation recognizes experienced community association management professionals who have demonstrated a high level of expertise and professional development within the California community management industry.

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About Associa

With more than 340 branch offices across five countries, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 23,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 48 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Media Contact:

Elvia Espino, elvia.espino@associa.us | 214.569.9939