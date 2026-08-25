iManage Accelerates Enterprise AI Transformation with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal

CHICAGO, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™, today launched new industry-specific artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities built on Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise for Legal to automate complex enterprise workflows.

Within Gemini Enterprise, the integration gives users direct access to governed knowledge in iManage – surfacing precedent, matter context, and institutional expertise without leaving their existing AI workspace. Built on the iManage platform, it connects matter, client, and personnel data with unstructured content, so legal, financial services, and life sciences teams can ask natural-language questions and get answers grounded in up-to-date knowledge retrieved under permissioned controls, rather than a static export. This closes a common gap in enterprise AI deployments, where fragmented, ungoverned copies of content undermine both accuracy and compliance.

iManage is committed to helping enterprise customers put AI to work without compromising the governance regulated industries require. Bringing Gemini Enterprise for Legal into the iManage ecosystem means customers already standardized on Google Cloud can extend its capabilities to their most sensitive, high-value content – legal matters, client records, deal documents – retrieved under the same access controls that govern them today. The integration also reflects iManage’s broader commitment to building a best-in-class ecosystem that gives customers choice in how they adopt and apply AI, while ensuring their most valuable knowledge remains secure and accessible across the tools they choose. This is a template for how AI platforms and governed knowledge systems should work together going forward.

“Legal professionals handle vast amounts of complex information and need AI tools that respect strict confidentiality while accelerating daily tasks. Bringing iManage into Gemini Enterprise enables teams to analyze deal documents, e-discovery files, and precedent with speed and confidence,” said Satish Thomas, Vice President, Google Cloud.

“This integration underscores our strategic commitment to building the industry's best ecosystem. This approach gives our clients choice in how they use AI to connect to the knowledge they already trust. Gemini Enterprise can securely draw on matter context, precedent and institutional knowledge in iManage while preserving the permissions, controls and auditability organizations already rely on,” said David Zember, Vice President, Global Channels and Alliances, iManage. “It is a practical example of how enterprise AI and governed knowledge systems can work together to deliver more useful outcomes without compromising trust.”

About iManage

iManage is dedicated to Making Knowledge Work™. Our cloud-native platform is at the center of the knowledge economy, enabling every organization to work more productively, collaboratively, and securely. Built on more than 30 years of industry experience, iManage helps leading organizations manage documents and emails more efficiently, protect vital information assets, and leverage knowledge to drive better business outcomes. As your strategic business partner, we employ our award-winning AI-enabled technology, an extensive partner ecosystem, and a customer-centric approach to provide support and guidance you can trust to make knowledge work for you. iManage is relied on by more than one million professionals at 4,000 organizations around the world. Visit www.imanage.com to learn more.

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Press contact:

Alicia Saragosa, iManage

press@imanage.com