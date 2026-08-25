Thunderhead Energy Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Zero Intensity

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderhead Energy Solutions and Zero Intensity today announced a strategic partnership to bring greater trust and transparency to the power infrastructure serving data centers. Combining Thunderhead’s power generation platform with Zero Intensity’s Clean Compute℠, the partnership will provide a transparent, verifiable view of each data center’s full physical and digital exposure, including externalities across energy, water, waste heat, air quality, noise, light and land use. This will help differentiate each data center, support better decisions for all stakeholders and demonstrate good grid citizenship.

“Our customers are rightly asking for more than reliable electrons. They want a credible account of how that power actually performs,” said Brennan Zaunbrecher, Chief Executive Officer of Thunderhead Energy Solutions. “Zero Intensity gives us the rigor and transparency to answer those demands. Partnering with them allows us to deliver power that meets the moment on both reliability and accountability, and to set a standard the rest of the market can measure against.”

Based in San Antonio, Texas, Thunderhead is a developer of natural gas generation backed by institutional infrastructure capital, building reliable, dispatchable capacity to serve hyperscale data centers and large commercial and industrial customers.

Together, the companies will support data center power solutions designed to work with local communities backed by persistent, high-quality data. Where mitigations are pursued, Zero Intensity’s infrastructure enables them to be selected for the closest practicable match to each exposure in time, location and quality, prioritizing local solutions before moving progressively outward. This gives stakeholders a common factual basis for decisions grounded in normalized data quality rather than self-reporting.

“Brennan and the Thunderhead team understand that data center power is not simply an input. It carries risk, volatility and potential value,” said David Tucker, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Intensity. “Zero Intensity brings more than 100 years of combined experience managing risk and volatility across physical energy, trading and capital markets to the full project boundary, upstream of the facility and inside the fence line. Through Clean Compute℠, we identify, mitigate and optimize those exposures and, where possible, monetize them. Differentiation unlocks value.”

About Thunderhead Energy Solutions

Thunderhead Energy Solutions is a developer and operator of customized power generation, backed by institutional infrastructure capital.

Thunderhead builds reliable, dispatchable power systems to meet the accelerating energy demands of hyperscale data centers and large commercial and industrial customers. Thunderhead’s platform is designed to bring new, firm capacity online at the speed, scale, and resilience the compute economy requires, pairing dependable generation with the transparency and accountability that communities, regulators, and customers increasingly expect. By combining deep energy-development expertise with disciplined institutional capital, Thunderhead is working to set a new standard for how power is delivered to the digital economy.

Learn more at www.thunderheaddg.com

About Zero Intensity

Zero Intensity is building the commercial infrastructure for differentiated compute, designed to create financial value for data centers and their stakeholders. Zero Intensity’s Clean Compute℠ creates a comprehensive profile of each data center’s full physical and digital exposure, including the externalities surrounding the asset across energy, water, waste heat, air quality, noise, light, land use and other material physical and operational systems, both upstream of the facility and inside the fence line.

Zero Intensity provides purpose-built tools to evaluate and normalize the data quality behind both exposures and their proposed mitigations. Zero Intensity Protocols and Atlas, its proprietary data quality scoring engine, support the progressive migration of facility performance measurement from estimates toward persistent actual data, creating an increasingly transparent, auditable and verifiable evidence base. The company applies specialist expertise across physical energy, trading and capital markets to reveal, mitigate, hedge, optimize and monetize exposure. It is also building the market infrastructure to move emerging exposure markets beyond fragmented bilateral trades toward transparent forward curves, supporting price discovery, risk transfer and more informed capital allocation. Clean Compute℠ gives stakeholders a common factual basis for decisions and can help secure approvals, lower costs and liabilities, generate new revenue, improve financing and insurance outcomes, strengthen customer retention and support asset appreciation.

Learn more at www.zerointensity.com

Contact: Emily Riley 914-330-1128

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/aeffcd5d-ab73-4acd-88f0-50c14602cf55