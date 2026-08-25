National 4-H Council Names John Amaya Chief Financial Officer and Amy Starnes Chief Innovation Officer

WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National 4-H Council announced the appointments of John Amaya as chief financial officer and Amy Starnes as chief innovation officer, strengthening its executive leadership team as the organization advances the Beyond Ready initiative and supports the nationwide 4-H network.

“The future of 4-H requires us to continually evolve and build an organization ready for what’s next,” said Jill Bramble, president and CEO of National 4-H Council. “John and Amy bring the experience to help us make smart investments, embrace new possibilities and strengthen how we support the 4-H network. Together, they will help us accelerate Beyond Ready in partnership with Cooperative Extension and create greater opportunity for young people across the country.”

John Amaya, Chief Financial Officer

After more than 30 years of business and financial leadership, Amaya brings extensive experience to National 4-H Council. His career spans finance, supply chain operations, global sourcing, acquisitions, and growth management with organizations including Dole Food Company, Walmart, and Lipman Family Farms. In his new role, he will help Council maximize resources, build organizational capacity, and strengthen its financial foundation.

Amaya is already deeply familiar with National 4-H Council, having served on Council’s Board of Trustees for more than a decade and as its chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

“Stepping into this role is deeply meaningful to me and I’m honored to now help lead this work from inside the organization,” said Amaya. “I know the strength of this organization, the potential ahead of us and the importance of making every resource count. I’m excited to continue building the financial foundation that will allow 4-H to grow its reach and impact for years to come.”

Amy Starnes, Chief Innovation Officer

With more than 20 years at the intersection of technology, innovation, and nonprofit leadership, Starnes brings a track record of using technology to drive growth and mission impact. Her career spans healthcare technology, digital fundraising, audience engagement, and enterprise innovation, including work with Massachusetts General Hospital and Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Most recently at Best Friends Animal Society, she led digital programs reaching millions of people, launched an innovation lab and helped build a centralized data platform serving more than 4,000 animal shelters nationwide.

As chief innovation officer, Starnes will lead Council’s technology and innovation strategy, helping strengthen how the organization uses technology, data, and emerging tools.

“Technology is most powerful when it helps people spend more time doing the work that only people can do,” said Starnes. “I’m excited about what becomes possible when we bring the right technology, data and ideas together with the extraordinary expertise across 4-H. Our opportunity is to find new ways to extend the reach and impact of this incredible network.”

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