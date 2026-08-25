Bonnie & Clyde Shotgun Sells For $1 Million, Sets World Record

BEDFORD, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clyde Barrow’s Browning Auto-5 has set a new world record as the most expensive shotgun ever sold at auction. Rock Island Auction Company offered the historic shotgun during its August Premier Auction in Bedford, Texas, where it realized $1 million. Recovered from Bonnie and Clyde’s “death car,” the shotgun’s remarkable history and impeccable provenance helped drive its record price.





Clyde Barrow’s Auto-5 surpassed the previous record-holder, Billy the Kid’s double-barrel 10-gauge shotgun, which sold for $978,312 in August 2021. Barrow’s shotgun became the third firearm to reach the $1 million threshold at Rock Island Auction Company this year, an unprecedented milestone in the auction industry. The first was a cased Colt No. 5 Texas Paterson revolver that earned $1.41 million in May, followed by Henry rifle serial No. 1, which became the most expensive rifle ever auctioned when it sold for a record $5.875 million in June.

Watch Bonnie & Clyde shotgun set new world record

“To hit the million dollar mark three times in a single year, let alone a four-month window, is nothing short of historic,” said RIAC President Kevin Hogan. “It sets a new benchmark in the world of fine and historic arms collecting and demonstrates the remarkable range and growth found within this extraordinary collecting class.”

The auction also saw a World War II German Panzer IV medium tank realize $1 million, marking the first time two lots achieved that total in a single firearms auction. Other highlights included a Winchester 1873 One of One Thousand that went for $734,375 and a platinum-plated Luger pistol that realized $440,625.

About Rock Island Auction Company:

Rock Island Auction Company, purveyors of the world’s finest firearms, has led its industry since 2003. Founded in 1993 by CEO Patrick Hogan, RIAC’s current Bedford, Texas, venue has become the world selling headquarters for fine and historic arms, hosting all the company’s in-person auctions. Led by President Kevin Hogan, the company lives by its mission statement to “Elevate firearms collecting. Sell with Passion.” Best known for selling headline-grabbing arms, RIAC’s multiple auction formats cater to collectors of every experience level.

For more information, please visit www.rockislandauction.com or call 1-800-238-8022.

Media contact: Joel Kolander, (309) 797-1500 or jkolander@rockislandauction.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30489635-b861-43c5-b64b-2b3d9949316d