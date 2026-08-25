Palmetto Publishing Releases Dr. Robert W. Schultz's New Leadership Guide Success 101

Charleston, SC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Success 101, a new personal development book by Dr. Robert W. Schultz. Subtitled "It Starts With Your Attitude," the book offers leaders across industries a collection of stories, quotes, and real-world wisdom designed to reframe how they respond to daily pressures and persistent obstacles.

Dr. Schultz writes for anyone who carries the weight of leading others, whether in a classroom, a boardroom, a congregation, or a household. Each chapter delivers brief, story-driven entries that draw from sources as varied as Warren Buffett, Coach Lou Holtz, the Bible, and Captain Jack Sparrow. The book argues that success is not a circumstance that happens to people but a deliberate choice they make repeatedly. Dr. Schultz uses personal anecdotes, familiar cultural references, and practical frameworks to show readers how a single shift in perspective can turn a setback into a stepping stone.

At the heart of the book is a deceptively simple premise: the real barrier to achievement is rarely the mountain ahead but rather the grain of sand in your shoe. Dr. Schultz contends that stress is external while success is internal, and he challenges readers to stop waiting for conditions to improve and start adjusting their own focus. The stakes, he writes, are high. Leaders who fail to manage their own attitudes risk undermining every team, family, and organization that depends on them.

Success 101 is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Dr. Robert W. Schultz brings over 50 years of distinguished leadership experience to the field of personal development. A former professional musician in Ohio, he went on to lead high school bands in Indiana to performances at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade and championships at the Music Bowl at Soldier Field in Chicago. His career in education expanded into school administration, where he was named a regional superintendent of the year and recognized as Indiana's top school business official. As an administrator and professor at Indiana Wesleyan University, he authored numerous courses on school leadership and educational finance.



Dr. Schultz's wide-ranging career gave him a front-row seat to what makes people succeed, and what holds them back. Success 101: It Starts With Your Attitude distills those decades of observation into an inspirational and motivational collection of stories, quotes, and personal insights designed to help leaders in every arena discover that success is always a choice. Drawing from real experiences, personal observations, movies, television shows, and the wisdom of others, he offers readers a guide shaped by his own unique interpretations and hard-won perspective.



Whether leading a marching band onto a national stage or mentoring future school administrators, Dr. Schultz has spent his life proving that the right attitude can transform any situation. He remains passionate about empowering leaders in education, business, families, churches, and community organizations to find the success they deserve. Follow Dr. Robert W. Schultz for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Dr. Robert W. Schultz

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