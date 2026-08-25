Five Reasons to Buy a Home on Kiawah Island

The Kiawah Island Advantage: Key Facts (At-a-Glance):

Year-Round Lifestyle: A vibrant, four-season coastal community with Charleston’s infrastructure and cultural offerings just a short drive way

A vibrant, four-season coastal community with Charleston’s infrastructure and cultural offerings just a short drive way Outstanding Long-Term Investment: Limited inventory, sustained demand, and significant appreciation support Kiawah’s record as a proven real estate asset

Limited inventory, sustained demand, and significant appreciation support Kiawah’s record as a proven real estate asset Protected Natural Environment: Stable beaches, thoughtful stewardship, and decades of conservation have preserved one of the East Coast's most remarkable landscapes

Stable beaches, thoughtful stewardship, and decades of conservation have preserved one of the East Coast's most remarkable landscapes Exceptional Healthcare Supports Aging in Place: On-island full service and emergency care, quick access to Charleston's nationally recognized healthcare system, and expanded residential offerings support residents at every stage of life

On-island full service and emergency care, quick access to Charleston's nationally recognized healthcare system, and expanded residential offerings support residents at every stage of life World-Class Amenities: Championship golf, 10 miles of beach, acclaimed dining, and premier club amenities and experiences





KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiawah Island Real Estate, the sole real estate brokerage exclusively focused on Kiawah Island properties, shares why Kiawah Island's enduring value extends well beyond its natural beauty. Near-record sales throughout the first half of the year underscore sustained demand for Kiawah Island real estate, reinforcing its reputation as a resilient long-term investment. The continued expansion of amenities, access to nationally recognized healthcare, and the ability to age in place strengthen Kiawah Island's appeal to both current and future buyers, making it a community designed for multigenerational living.

Top FIve Reasons to Buy a Home on Kiawah Island:

A Year-Round Coastal Lifestyle with Long-Term Property Value: Unlike many resort communities that quiet after Labor Day, Kiawah Island offers a vibrant, year-round lifestyle complemented by the culture, dining, and conveniences of nearby Charleston, voted the top U.S. city by Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler readers for over a decade Luxury Demand Continues to Accelerate: According to Kiawah Island Real Estate’s First Half 2026 property report , one of the year’s defining trends is the strength of the luxury market, particularly the increase in homes sold between $5-10 million. This sustained demand reflects growing confidence among affluent buyers seeking high performing coastal investments. Since 2020, the median home price on Kiawah Island has increased by 198% Environmental Stewardship Ensures Long-Term Value: A remarkably stable shoreline, with portions of its beach naturally accreting over time, combined with decades of conservation, helps preserve Kiawah Island's natural beauty and enduring real estate values Designed for Every Stage of Life: The addition of Seafields at Kiawah Island by Bishop Gadsden, a 62+ Life Plan Community, and the new MUSC Health Kiawah Partners Pavilion, provide residents with expanded opportunities to age in place, supported by nationally recognized healthcare and quick access to MUSC Health's world-class medical center in Charleston World-Class Club and Resort Amenities: Kiawah Island's market strength is driven by its distinctive coastal lifestyle and world-class amenities, including seven golf courses ranked among the nation's finest, a 10-mile stretch of pristine shoreline, award-winning architecture, James Beard-awarded chefs, and premier resort-style experiences









Kiawah Island Frequently Asked Questions:

How would you describe the state of the Kiawah Island real estate market midway through 2026?

"The first half of 2026 demonstrates the continued strength of the Kiawah Island market, with sustained demand, growing momentum in the luxury segment, and exceptionally limited inventory driving another impressive period of sales. These market trends continue to support long-term value while reinforcing Kiawah Island's position as one of the nation's most sought-after coastal real estate markets," Dan Whalen, President & Broker-in-Charge, Kiawah Island Real Estate.

How do Kiawah Island memberships and amenities work, and is the Island open to the public?

Kiawah Island is a private, gated community, with access beyond the main gate generally limited to property owners, registered guests, resort and vacation rental guests, and visitors with confirmed reservations. However, Kiawah Island is not entirely private. Beachwalker Park, located on the west end of the Island, provides public beach access and parking for day visitors.

For property owners and guests, Kiawah offers a variety of recreational amenities, clubs, wellness experiences, dining venues, and community resources. Understanding the distinction between the private Kiawah Island Club, the resort-based Governor’s Club, and the Kiawah Island Community Association (KICA) can help owners and prospective buyers better understand the opportunities available to them and choose the lifestyle experience that best fits their family. To learn more about the various Kiawah Island membership options, please see here .

About Kiawah Island Real Estate: Kiawah Island Real Estate is the sole real estate brokerage with offices on Kiawah Island, exclusively focused on Kiawah Island properties. Their decades serving buyers and sellers of Kiawah’s properties have made the team of over 50 full-time sales executives and marketing professionals the undisputed authority on the Kiawah Island real estate market. As a premier luxury resort community for high-net-worth individuals, Kiawah is a coveted primary and secondary home destination boasting exceptional single-family residences, villas, cottages and homesites, many with views of the Atlantic Ocean, the Kiawah River, and the surrounding marshlands. Since 1976, they have sold over $10B worth of Kiawah Island real estate. kiawahisland.com/buzz or call 843.352.6431

About South Street Partners

South Street Partners, one of the largest owners and operators of private residential club and resort communities in the United States–including Kiawah Island, Palmetto Bluff, The Cliffs, Barnsley Resort, The Beckwith-Crested Butte, The King & Prince Beach and Golf Resort, PGA National Resort, Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort and Spa, Naples Grande, Crystal Springs Resort, Solé Miami, and Residences at Salamander–is a private equity real estate investment firm headquartered in Charlotte, NC and Charleston, SC. Founded in 2009, South Street, on behalf of its SSP GP Funds, their institutional joint venture partners and co-investment vehicles, has deployed over $2 billion of equity across resort, residential and commercial properties, and has over $4 billion of assets under management. South Street acts as a principal investment platform as well as an operating partner and co-investor for institutional partners interested in special situations, opportunistic and value-add real estate investments in the Southeast and Sunbelt regions as well as other select continental US and international markets. SouthStreetPartners.com

Contact: Alexandra Malloy, Alex@alexandramalloy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/845c1b81-47a2-4598-8a39-de3a20dc88c4