The 54th JINHAN FAIR Expands Sourcing Portfolio with Pet Products and Kitchen & Dining Pavilion

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 54th JINHAN FAIR for Home & Gifts will take place from October 21 to 27, 2026, at Poly World Trade Center Expo (PWTC Expo) in Pazhou, Guangzhou, China. Building on its established home and gift categories, this edition will introduce two new sourcing areas, Pet Products and the Kitchen & Dining Pavilion, further expanding the fair’s product portfolio for global buyers.





New Categories Reflect Evolving Sourcing Demand

Pet product demand is moving beyond basic utility toward better quality, stronger design and closer integration with the home. Kitchen and dining products are seeing a similar shift, as consumers place greater value on functionality, aesthetics and everyday usability. As both categories become increasingly relevant to home and lifestyle sourcing, JINHAN FAIR is broadening its offering to reflect the more diverse needs of overseas retailers, importers and specialist buyers.





Pet Products and Kitchen & Dining Pavilion

The Pet Products section in Hall 6 focuses on pet-friendly home living, with pets increasingly considered part of the modern household. The section features pet furniture, cat tree, feeding and storage items, and other functional pieces designed to complement contemporary interiors. It gives home and gift retailers, lifestyle brands, importers, and department stores a dedicated space to explore pet-related home products.

Meanwhile, Hall 7 houses the Kitchen & Dining Pavilion, bringing together porcelain and ceramics, glassware, metalware and other kitchen and tabletop collections. From daily cooking and dining to home entertaining and gifting, the pavilion covers a variety of consumer occasions, helping home retailers, supermarkets, cross-border e-commerce buyers and specialist kitchenware buyers identify new offerings suited to different market needs.

One-Stop Sourcing Fair

Established in 2000, JINHAN FAIR has spent 26 years serving the international home and gift trade. Its buyer network reaches more than 170 countries and regions across Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, the Middle East and Central Asia, with retailers, importers, wholesalers, distributors and buying offices attending from major markets.

The fair has welcomed leading retail and home furnishing groups including TJX, Target, TESCO, OBI, TEDi, JYSK, REWE, Hobby Lobby, Home Centre, NORITEX, TOK & STOK, NITORI and LOTTE, demonstrating the diversity of its international audience.

Spanning 90,000 square meters, JINHAN FAIR gathers more than 1,200 Chinese manufacturers across ten core categories:

Home Decoration

Decorative Furniture

Outdoor & Gardening

Textiles & Homeware

Kitchen & Dining

Seasonal Decorations

Fragrance & Personal Care

Souvenirs & Giftware

Toys & Stationery

Pet Products





Visit the 54th JINHAN FAIR in Guangzhou from October 21 to 27, 2026, to discover new products, connect with suppliers, and explore cross-category sourcing opportunities.

Media Contact

Poly Event

Email: chenyuting@jinhanfair.com

Tel: +86 (0)20 8989 9602

Register Now: https://i.jinhanfair.com/en/login?fromUrl=MT-PR-54

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