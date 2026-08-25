Wall Street Is Watching: Prediction Markets Target a Potential $1 Trillion Market

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market News Updates News Commentary - If one looks at what’s happening in prediction markets right now, it’s becoming pretty clear that this is no longer some small corner of online trading. The idea is actually pretty simple. Instead of buying a stock and betting on how a company performs, traders buy contracts based on what they think is going to happen in the real world. That could mean an interest-rate decision, an economic report, an election, a sports event, the weather or even a corporate event. If your prediction is right, you can make money. And the market is growing fast. Kalshi and Polymarket alone generated more than $40 billion in combined trading volume in 2025, compared with roughly $9 billion the year before. Active Companies in the trading markets today include: Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF), Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY), Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD), Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW).

What really gets interesting is the amount of serious money now moving into the space. This isn’t just retail traders experimenting with another type of online bet. Cantor Fitzgerald launched prediction-market trading for institutional investors in August 2026, giving professional investors another way to participate in regulated event contracts. That shift could be significant because once institutions start getting involved, the potential market becomes much larger. Bernstein analysts estimate prediction-market trading volume could reach roughly $240 billion in 2026 and potentially climb to around $1 trillion a year by 2030. Even more striking, industry revenue is projected to grow from about $400 million in 2025 to $2.5 billion in 2026, with the possibility of reaching approximately $10.8 billion by 2030.

And that may only be the beginning. The real opportunity could come when prediction markets move beyond politics and sports and become something businesses, investors and institutions use to manage risk and make decisions. Think about contracts tied to inflation, interest rates, commodities, economic reports or corporate events. Instead of simply trying to guess what might happen, investors could actually take a financial position on that outcome. Oliver Wyman estimates the industry could eventually generate $3 billion to $5 billion in annual revenue under a base-case scenario, while widespread adoption could push that figure as high as $13 billion to $19 billion a year. For anyone watching the next generation of financial markets, that’s the part worth paying attention to. Prediction markets aren’t just creating another place to trade—they could turn uncertainty itself into something investors can buy, sell and manage.

Key market projections:

2025: More than $40B in combined U.S. prediction-market trading volume.

2026: Bernstein projects approximately $240B in annual trading volume.

2030: Potential $1T annual trading volume—an enormous expansion from today's market.

2030 revenue: Bernstein estimates approximately $10.8B in annual industry revenue.

Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (TSXV: MKT) (OTCQB: MKTSF) Becomes a Member of Crypto.com | Derivatives North America, a CFTC-Regulated U.S. Exchange - Membership on a CFTC-regulated U.S. exchange supports the Company's entry into U.S. prediction markets and the buildout of its Institutional Trading division - Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. (FSE: DEP) ("Prospect Markets" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, Prospect Trading USA LLC ("Prospect Trading"), has become a member of Crypto.com | Derivatives North America ("CDNA"), a CFTC-regulated U.S. exchange.

"We are proud to become a member of CDNA, one of the most established CFTC-regulated exchanges in the United States and a pioneer in event-contract markets," said Johnny Chen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Prospect Markets. "Membership on an exchange of this pedigree is an important milestone for Prospect. It supports the buildout of our Institutional Trading division and deepens our role in the U.S. prediction markets ecosystem as it continues its rapid growth."

Membership provides Prospect Trading with direct access to CDNA's exchange and represents a further step in the Company's broader entry into the U.S. prediction markets sector, complementing the Company's other U.S. initiatives. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for Prospect Prediction Markets Inc. by visiting: https://prospectmarkets.com/news

Additional industry news from around the markets include:

Bank Leumi, Israel's largest bank, and Galaxy Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: GLXY) recently announced a partnership to provide digital asset trading for the bank’s customers. Through this partnership, Bank Leumi will become the first bank in Israel to offer digital asset trading services to its customers.

Customers of Leumi and PEPPER, the bank’s mobile digital banking arm, will be able to buy, hold and sell selected digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ether and Solana, within the Leumi Trade capital markets application. Trading will take place in a dedicated, secured section of the app. The service is expected to become available to customers in early 2027. Bank Leumi will be using GalaxyOne Institutional, Galaxy’s institutional platform for banks, asset managers and other institutions for trading and other services, all built with deep expertise and institutional grade execution. In addition, Bank Leumi signed an agreement with Galaxy's Custody Infrastructure platform, formerly known as GK8, to support the bank’s digital asset infrastructure.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) hosted Robinhood Presents: The World is Flat, a landmark keynote revealing our most ambitious global expansion and product vision to date.

From expanding our vision for ownership to new regions, to bridging the gap between traditional finance and DeFi with the Robinhood Chain, we’re breaking down legacy financial borders to give customers unprecedented access to global markets.

“Decentralized finance unlocks possibilities beyond what traditional finance can offer, but historically, it has required technical expertise to navigate,” said Johann Kerbrat, SVP and General Manager of Crypto and International at Robinhood. “We’re bringing the best of traditional finance and DeFi together, and in doing so, expanding financial ownership to every corner of the globe.”

Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ: IBKR), an automated global broker, recently announced a strategic collaboration with Daol Investment & Securities to provide eligible Korean investors with cost-effective access to global equities through Daol's platform, supported by IBKR's advanced trading infrastructure.

The collaboration highlights Interactive Brokers' strength as a provider of brokerage technology and white-label solutions for introducing brokers worldwide. By leveraging IBKR's sophisticated trading infrastructure, Daol can offer clients an enhanced investing experience.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW), a leader in investing and trading with $13.08 trillion in total client assets and 11.9 million daily average trades in Q2 2026, recently announced that Charles Schwab Futures & Forex has launched Single Stock Futures for more than 50 prominent U.S. stocks, allowing eligible clients to express a bullish or bearish view on some of the most popular names in the S&P 500® and Nasdaq-100®.

Available now on the thinkorswim® trading platforms and traded on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), Single Stock Futures are cash-settled futures contracts based on the underlying price movement of an individual company at a set future date. Each standard contract represents 100 shares of the underlying stock, giving investors an alternative way to gain exposure and express a bullish or bearish view on a company without the complexity of physical share delivery.

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SOURCE: Market News Updates