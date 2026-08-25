FanAtlas Chicago Launches a Curated Venue-by-Venue Guide to Chicago Game Days and Show Nights

Chicago, IL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FanAtlas Chicago launched this month at fanatlaschicago.com, a planning guide for anyone heading to a game, a concert or a show in Chicago. The site organizes parking, tickets, hotels, restaurants, and transit around the one thing a fan actually knows in advance: the venue.

FanAtlas Chicago is part of the FanAtlas network— helping fans explore cities through sports, events, and local experiences.

Chicago moves millions of event tickets a year and tells almost none of those fans where to put the car. Parking around Wrigley Field, the United Center, and Soldier Field is a patchwork of private garages, residential permit zones, surface lots that are priced by opponents, and CTA lines that are frequently faster than any of them. That knowledge is scattered across a dozen sites, or it sits with people who have been making the trip for twenty years.

FanAtlas Chicago consolidates it one venue at a time. The Cubs page lists lots by name with space counts, price ranges, and walking times: Clark St Parking Garage, 400 spaces, $20 to $80, an 8- to 12-minute walk. Sheffield Ave Lot, 50 spaces, $15 to $90, 7 to 10 minutes. Every row books through a reservation partner, and the full range listed across Wrigleyville runs $10 to $100, with rates varying by event. The same structure applies to team pages for the White Sox, Bulls, Blackhawks, Bears, DePaul Blue Demons, and UIC Flames, and to venue pages for Wrigley Field, the United Center, Rate Field, Soldier Field, Wintrust Arena, and Credit Union 1 Arena.

Coverage extends past sports. The site carries pages for the Chicago Theatre, the Salt Shed, Pritzker Pavilion, the Aragon Ballroom, the Riviera, the Auditorium Theatre, the Lyric Opera House, Thalia Hall, City Winery, House of Blues, Navy Pier, and the Vic. Separate sections address downtown parking, hotel parking, and EV charging for visitors who are not attending a game.

Alongside the venue pages, FanAtlas Chicago publishes guides written from local knowledge rather than press materials: hour-by-hour Lollapalooza itineraries, an O'Hare and Midway arrival guide, venue parking guides, and in-season coverage of both baseball clubs during a year in which the Cubs and the White Sox are each in contention.

"Fans do not have a ticket problem in this city; they have an everything-else problem," according to FanAtlas Chicago. "Where to park, what it should cost, how long the walk is, whether the Red Line is the better answer. We put a number on all of it, one venue at a time."

FanAtlas Chicago is part of the FanAtlas network of city guides, which also operates FanAtlas Baltimore. Additional cities are planned.

The site is live and free to use at https://fanatlaschicago.com.

About FanAtlas Chicago

FanAtlas Chicago is part of the FanAtlas network— Helping fans explore cities through sports, events, and local experiences.

Press Inquiries

Andrew Sachs

andrew [at] gpsparking.com

https://fanatlaschicago.com/