Eric Sprott Boosts MAX Power Ownership to 24.35%

Eric Sprott has exercised 12,138,548 warrants of MAX Power for total proceeds

to the Company of $6 million

MAX Power President Chad Levesque presents Lawson Natural Hydrogen Discovery

at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference Thursday, Aug. 27

Video: The Time is Now

https://youtu.be/TKnEnBEQ0TM

REGINA, Saskatchewan, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MAX Power Mining Corp. (CSE: MAXX; OTC: MAXXF; FSE: 89N) (“MAX Power” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that Mr. Eric Sprott, through 2176423 Ontario Ltd., has exercised a total of 12,138,548 warrants of the Company issued pursuant to several investments since August 2025, including $1.80 warrants from a private placement in March 2026. Total funds received by MAX Power from the exercise of these warrants is $6,004,216.22.

Prior to the exercise, Mr. Sprott beneficially owned, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 34,984,979 shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.32% of the Company's issued and outstanding common shares.

Following the exercise completed August 24, 2026, Mr. Sprott beneficially owns, directly or indirectly 47,123,527 shares, representing approximately 24.35% of the Company's 193,505,888 issued and outstanding common shares. He also holds a total 16,500,000 additional warrants.

Mr. Ran Narayanasamy, CEO of MAX Power, commented: "On behalf of the Board, I sincerely thank Eric Sprott for his substantial early warrant exercise and continued strong vote of confidence in MAX Power. The early warrant exercise further accelerates our commercial validation drill program, with fresh updates from the field expected shortly. We are ahead of schedule, under budget, and delineating a very large Natural Hydrogen system as we triangulate the first deposit at the Lawson Complex.”





MAX Power to Present at the Clean Energy & Metals

Virtual Investor Conference Thursday, Aug. 27

MAX Power President and Director Chad Levesque will present live at the Clean Energy & Metals Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com on August 27, 2026.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

Mr. Chad Levesque, MAX Power President, stated: “It’s always exciting to present the MAX Power Natural Hydrogen story to investors, as I did last week in Houston, and I’m especially looking forward to this online event that features investors from all over the world. The Lawson Discovery is getting bigger by the day and I encourage investors to pre-register and mark this event on their calendar, 1:30 – 2:00 pm ET Thursday, August 27.”

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Time: 1:30 – 2:00 pm ET, Thursday, Aug. 27

Where: www.virtualinvestorconferences.com

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: August 27: Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Marketing Agreement

MAX Power Mining Corp. announces that, pursuant to a second addendum dated August 21, 2026 to its existing agreement with Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC ("EMC") dated December 29, 2025, it has engaged EMC to conduct digital communication and an email distribution marketing campaign (the "Campaign") to raise awareness of the Company, predominantly in the United States during the balance of August and September, 2026, commencing immediately.

In consideration for the Campaign, the Company has agreed to pay EMC $125,000 (USD), payable in full upon execution of the addendum. EMC is located at 390 North Orange Avenue, Suite 2300, Orlando, Florida, and its principal is James S. Painter. EMC deals with the Company at arm's length, and neither EMC nor its principals own, directly or indirectly, any securities of the Company. EMC's compensation is payable in cash only, not securities of the Company.

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Figure 1: Drilling at Lawson 3 Well, Genesis Trend (Aug. 2026)





Recent Videos

President Chad Levesque On Significance of Lawson

https://youtu.be/wCeFQTKtOuI

What is Natural Hydrogen?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S0bqqZeIpxc

Genesis Explained: Its “Salt Barrier” Advantage and Proximity to Demand

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3ytpHdve6S8

The Genesis Trend’s Industrial Corridor

https://youtube.com/shorts/IAgALH_s3mI

Lawson – Canada’s First Big Step into Natural Hydrogen

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lTTOwMxz_zo

MAX Power Leaps at Lawson

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yr4Ha06__Eg

Watch the Drill in Action

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eguNGAfdIek

MAX Power Saskatchewan Natural Hydrogen Documentary Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXGDtTUbJ2c

History in The Making at Lawson – Video Immediately Ahead of Drill Rig Setup

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BNHazk9Sy4E

About MAX Power

MAX Power is an innovative mineral and energy exploration company focused on the shift to decarbonization. The Company’s Lawson Discovery near Central Butte, Saskatchewan, represents Canada’s first-ever subsurface Natural Hydrogen system confirmed through deep drilling with data validated by three independent labs. MAX Power has built dominant district-scale land positions across Saskatchewan with approximately 2 million acres (~809,000 hectares) of permits covering prime exploration ground prospective for large-volume accumulations of Natural Hydrogen, and has commenced a multi-well follow-up drill program to validate the commerciality of the broader Lawson Complex interpreted to cover a 28 sq. km area along the 475-km Genesis Trend. MAX Power also holds a significant equity position in Homeland Critical Minerals, which now owns the Willcox Project in Arizona, a lithium discovery confirmed in early 2024 by MAX Power. MAX Power is committed to responsible exploration and development practices that prioritize environmental stewardship, meaningful community engagement, and strong corporate governance.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Ran Narayanasamy, CEO

MAX Power Mining Corp.

info@maxpowermining.com

For further information, please contact:

Chad Levesque, President

Ph: 1-306-981-4753

chad@maxpowermining.com

Media Contact:

Sarah Mawji, Venture Strategies

sarah@venturestrategies.com

Cautionary Statement and Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains “forward-looking information” and “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking information”).

Forward-looking information is based on management’s current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that Mr. Eric Sprott may not participate in future financings or exercise all his warrants, changes in market conditions, the availability of financing, exploration and development risks, regulatory risks, commodity price fluctuations and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company and its business is contained in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of risks and uncertainties is not exhaustive. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether the result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ca61f19-95d4-4415-bbe7-16723740708a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/71e18385-92ff-4ed3-aa10-6b6f5419dc75