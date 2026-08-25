Montelra Aligns Real-Time Market Prices With Yahoo Finance Across Its Trading Platform

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Platform update enables users to view market prices that reflect corresponding Yahoo Finance pricing across supported instruments

Montelra has introduced an enhanced market-pricing framework across its trading platform, with displayed market prices designed to reflect the corresponding prices available on Yahoo Finance in real time across supported instruments.

The development gives Montelra users a familiar external market reference when following stocks and other financial assets, allowing them to compare the prices displayed inside the platform with those visible on one of the world’s most widely used financial-market information services.

Rather than requiring users to move between multiple websites to verify market prices, Montelra now brings its displayed pricing into direct alignment with Yahoo Finance market data where supported.

Prices Designed to Reflect Yahoo Finance Market Data

For supported financial instruments, the prices displayed within Montelra are synchronized with the corresponding market prices presented by Yahoo Finance.

This means that when a user follows an instrument such as Apple, NVIDIA, Tesla, Amazon or another supported asset, the market price shown within Montelra is designed to reflect the same underlying market movement visible on Yahoo Finance.

The objective is to provide users with a clearer and more recognizable external benchmark when following global markets.

An Additional Layer of Pricing Transparency

Financial-market users often compare prices across several platforms before making trading decisions.

By aligning displayed market pricing with Yahoo Finance data, Montelra aims to make that comparison simpler.

Users can independently open Yahoo Finance and review the corresponding asset, providing an additional external point of reference for the market information displayed within the Montelra platform.

The update forms part of Montelra’s broader focus on pricing transparency and accessibility of market information.

The company said the objective is not simply to provide more data, but to make it easier for users to understand where market prices are trading and independently compare that information using a widely recognized financial information source.

From Trading Interface to Market Information Environment

The pricing update is part of Montelra’s continued development of its instrument pages.

Instead of limiting the user experience to charts and trading controls, Montelra is working toward providing a broader market-information environment in which users can research, compare and monitor the assets available on the platform.

Transparency becomes much more useful when users can independently compare what they see inside a trading platform with an external market source.



The functionality is being made available across supported instruments where corresponding Yahoo Finance market data is available.

Montelra plans to continue developing its market-information infrastructure as part of its wider platform expansion.

Important Pricing Information

Yahoo Finance data is used as an external market reference and the integration should not be interpreted as indicating a partnership, endorsement or affiliation between Montelra and Yahoo unless separately stated.

Executable trading prices may differ from external reference prices depending on the instrument and market conditions.

About Montelra

Montelra is an online trading platform providing access to a range of global financial instruments through a digital trading environment. The platform combines trading technology, market information and client-support services designed to give users access to international financial markets.

Risk Warning

Trading financial instruments involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Market prices can fluctuate rapidly and users may lose some or all of their invested capital. Market information is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice.

Contact

Pr Department

pr@montelragroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5a63b75-7885-4d4e-a362-f355aa7dcb27