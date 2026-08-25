Bess Travel Concierge Expands "Cultural Bridge" Services to Streamline Luxury East Asian Travel

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bess Travel Concierge, a luxury travel agency based in New York, today announced the expansion of its specialized "Cultural Bridge" travel services. Leveraging over 20 years of operational experience in the US-Asia corridor, the agency is enhancing how American travelers experience East Asia by providing dedicated local access and expert linguistic navigation across China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and the broader region.

Following the reopening of international borders, the Asia-Pacific region has become a focal point for travel, driven by immense pent-up demand. As many high-net-worth travelers shift their focus from traditional European destinations to the rich cultures of East Asia, they often face complex logistical hurdles, including recent shifts in international entry requirements. To address this, Bess Travel Concierge has services dedicated to visa assistance, actively helping clients navigate everchanging policies and plan complex processes required to secure a China visa on time for their trip.

Operating with native fluency in Mandarin and Cantonese, the agency’s team navigates the complexities that English-only itineraries often struggle to overcome. Assisting in uncovering authentic destinations, seamlessly managing transit (i.e., private transport, train and airplane tickets) and communicating fluently with locals, Bess Travel Concierge aims to ensure a flawless experience from departure to return. Demonstrating their expertise, the agency recently curated a comprehensive 14-day customized family itinerary across China. By coordinating a complex, multi-city route through Beijing, Xi’an, Chengdu, Jiuzhai Valley, the Yangtze River, and Shanghai, the team showcased its capacity to deliver expertly planned, stress-free travel experiences through multiple locations.

The agency's unique advantage is rooted in its founder’s story. As an immigrant-turned-CEO, the leadership team intrinsically understands the high standards, safety requirements, and expectations of Western travelers, while possessing the authentic Eastern roots required to unlock true local access. Clients are treated not merely as tourists, but as highly respected guests experiencing the genuine culture of East Asia.

"While anyone can book a hotel, navigating the true essence of East Asia requires a bilingual insider," said Ms. Samantha Lee, representative for Bess Travel Concierge. "We serve as a cultural bridge, offering seamless logistics—from complex visa processing to concierge-level care and bilingual tour guides—so our clients can immerse themselves in the beauty of Asia without the stress of language barriers or navigational challenges."

The agency's offerings are structured around core service pillars: bespoke individual and family leisure travel, curated group tours designed for diverse traveler demographics, corporate incentive travel, and elite group retreats. For group events, the team manages comprehensive on-the-ground logistics, including the coordination of transportation, premium dining, and accommodations. High-net-worth individuals, families, and organizations seeking safe, authentic, and exclusive Asian experiences can learn more about the agency's bespoke planning services by contacting the concierge team.

To start planning a journey to East Asia, contact the concierge team via email at info@besstravelusa.com or call/WhatsApp at +1 718-582-9383. For more information, visit https://www.besstravelusa.com .

About Bess Travel Concierge

Based in New York, USA, Bess Travel Concierge is a premier travel agency with over 20 years of excellence specializing in the US-Asia travel corridor. Acting as a dedicated cultural bridge, the agency leverages native multilingual fluency in Mandarin and Cantonese to provide luxury, white-glove concierge services. By navigating complex local logistics and language barriers, Bess Travel Concierge provides North and South American travelers with unmatched access to authentic, hidden-gem experiences across China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and the broader East Asian region.

Media Contact

Samantha Lee

Phone / WhatsApp: +1 718-582-9383

Email: info@besstravelusa.com

Website: https://www.besstravelusa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5af7a5b1-6e4a-4694-9667-9e9c3ad6f104