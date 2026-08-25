Sanborn Geospatial Delivers Official DriveTexas Mobile App for TxDOT-led Traveler Safety Initiative

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has officially launched its new DriveTexas mobile application on the Apple App Store and Google Play, offering drivers across Texas active roadway active hazard monitoring, work zone condition, and routing capabilities. Built to keep the traveling public informed and safe, the free app brings the power of TxDOT’s flagship traveler guidance system into an application capable of giving directions in a familiar Google Maps-enabled mobile interface.

The DriveTexas app offers an intuitive, map-centric interface designed for the millions of motorists traversing Texas highways daily. With the app, drivers can view and adapt to live road and highway conditions, active construction zones, traffic delays, and severe weather impacts across the state.

Key Features of the DriveTexas Mobile App:

Near-Real-Time Highway Conditions: Live visibility into accidents, construction delays, lane closures, and roadway hazards statewide.

Emergency Planning and Response: Providing users active contraflow and evacuation routes in the event of severe weather.

Weather & Travel: Information on severe weather impacts affecting roadway travel.

Map-Based Visual Navigation: Intuitive, high-performance navigation tailored specifically for iOS and Android.

Official TxDOT Integration: Direct access to verified state travel data for public use.





The DriveTexas mobile app was developed in close partnership with The Sanborn Map Company, Inc. (Sanborn Geospatial), capitalizing on their team’s deep expertise in geospatial infrastructure and transportation data management.

"TxDOT’s focus has always been on public safety and giving Texas drivers the best tools possible to navigate our highway system," said Peter Lemack, Program Manager and Transportation Specialist at Sanborn. "Our team worked to turn TxDOT’s comprehensive roadway condition data into a responsive, easy-to-use mobile experience. It has been a privilege to support TxDOT on an app that directly serves drivers across the state."

The launch marks a milestone for Sanborn as well, representing the successful delivery of the firm's first dedicated mobile application project. The project’s success reflects the hard work and technical leadership of Sanborn’s delivery team including Caitlin Schneider, Mark Grinberg, Kelly Braun, and Peter Lemack along with key technical advice provided by Calvin Metcalf.

The DriveTexas app is available to download for free on the App Store and Google Play.

About The Sanborn Map Company, Inc.

Founded in 1866, The Sanborn Map Company is a leading provider of geospatial solutions, including aerial imagery, LiDAR, photogrammetry, and advanced geospatial analytics. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sanborn serves a diverse client base across government and commercial sectors, delivering high-quality data and insights that support critical decision-making nationwide.

Release contact

Bradley Adams, P.E

Vice President - Transportation

info@sanborn.com