2026 CIFTIS Financial Services Section: Highlights Preview

BEIJING, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Financial Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) will be held from September 9 to 13 at Shougang Park in Beijing.

This year's Financial Services Section is themed "Smart Renewal, Financial Synergy" and features a "1+2+3+4" exhibition framework - one core theme of "AI-driven digital empowerment," two main exhibition areas of tech finance and cross-border finance, three major event categories of forums, supporting activities, and business matchmaking, and four platforms for showcasing global financial innovations, releasing key policies and industry standards, facilitating partner negotiations, and offering cutting-edge financial experiences.

During the event, the previous "Digital RMB Avenue" will be fully upgraded. As a key component of this year's dual-space layout - featuring "indoor themed exhibitions + outdoor trends experiences" - Hall 10 at Shougang Park will feature a nearly 1,000-square-metre "Future Financial Trends Experience Zone." Centred on "technology, trends, and interactivity," the zone transforms digital financial achievements into immersive scenarios that visitors can engage with and experience.

The zone will bring together multiple financial institutions and lifestyle brands to create real-life service scenarios covering everyday consumption - such as shopping, dining, and hotel bookings - showcasing innovative applications of digital RMB in areas including digital payments, smart contracts, and cross-border spending, allowing visitors to gain an intuitive understanding of the latest digital RMB developments.

In addition, the zone will feature a trendy marketplace offering diverse interactive experiences. Visitors can enjoy AI digital human interactions, AI-powered smart shopping, one-click digital RMB payments, and smart red packet experiences, experiencing the convenience of digital finance first-hand. The zone will also incorporate cross-over elements such as limited-edition cultural creative pop-up stores, themed photo spots, and mystery box vending machines, blending financial services with youth culture and consumer trends. Together, these elements will create a financial carnival that combines cutting-edge technology experiences, trend-setting photo opportunities, and immersive interactive entertainment.