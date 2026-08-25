Palmetto Publishing Releases Janet Colaiacovo Bischoff's Poetry Collection on Healing After Heartbreak

Charleston, SC, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released Growing Pains, a new poetry collection by Janet Colaiacovo Bischoff. Subtitled "From Heartbreak to Healing A Poetic Journey," the book presents short, reflective poems that trace a path from loss and loneliness to acceptance and renewed self-worth. The collection is now available through major online retailers.

Growing Pains opens in the silence that follows the end of a long relationship. Its poems inhabit the quiet rooms, the cold cups of tea, the phones that no longer ring. Bischoff writes about sleepless nights, about the hollow ache that settles in a chest when a house once filled with love grows still. The verses move through specific, recognizable moments of grief: replaying conversations, watching life continue while feeling unable to move, questioning whether years of devotion were ever truly valued. Each poem is short and deliberately spare, written in language the author describes as "simple and serene."

As the collection progresses, the stakes shift inward. The central challenge is not an external villain but the slow, difficult work of reclaiming an identity that was built around another person. Bischoff's poems confront the fear that vulnerability is weakness, the temptation to remain invisible, and the courage required to choose oneself after decades of putting someone else first. The arc moves from shattered promises and deafening silence toward resilience, self-discovery, and what the poet frames as the quiet triumph of personal growth.

Janet Colaiacovo Bischoff stated, "This book is a poetic journey that invites readers to embrace their vulnerability in a healthy and healing way. I wanted to show how one can emerge from pain stronger, wiser, and with a renewed sense of self-worth. If even one reader feels less alone because of these poems, then the book has done its work."

The collection is positioned within a growing market for accessible, emotionally direct poetry aimed at women aged 50 and older who are navigating grief, divorce, or the transitions of later life. Readers drawn to the work of Donna Ashworth and Nikita Gill, or to the emotional warmth of Nicholas Sparks, will find familiar ground here. Bischoff, a published poet with a professional background as an elementary school teacher and a current career in the aerospace and defense industry on Long Island, New York, brings both discipline and emotional depth to the page. The book arrives at a time when poetry collections centered on healing and self-discovery continue to find strong audiences across retail and social platforms.

Growing Pains is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com. For more information about the author, please visit any of their social media platforms.

About the Author: Janet Colaiacovo Bischoff is a published poet and lifelong writer whose work explores themes of heartbreak, healing, and personal transformation. With a professional background that spans a rewarding career as an elementary school teacher and a current role in the aerospace and defense industry on Long Island, New York, she brings warmth, discipline, and emotional depth to everything she writes.



Janet has always had a passion for writing, and over the years several of her poems have been published, allowing her to share her voice with a growing readership. Growing Pains: From Heartbreak to Healing A Poetic Journey marks her first published book and represents a significant milestone in her writing journey. The collection was born from a desire to create something simple and serene, a poetic companion for readers who have experienced the loss of a significant person through death or divorce. Through reflections on vulnerability, emotional recovery, and self-discovery, Janet shows how it is possible to emerge from pain stronger, wiser, and with a renewed sense of self-worth.



Janet lives in Commack, New York, and is the proud mother of three adult children. Her writing is deeply informed by her belief that poetry can serve as both mirror and medicine, offering comfort and empowerment to those navigating life's most challenging transitions. She hopes her words will remind readers that healing is not only possible but already underway. Follow Janet Colaiacovo Bischoff for updates on new releases.

Media Contact: publicity@palmettopublishing.com

Available for interviews: Author, Janet Colaiacovo Bischoff

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