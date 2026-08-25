KIND Snacks Founder Daniel Lubetzky Launches Build or Break Podcast and Pop-Up "Art of Failure" Gallery, Encouraging People to Follow in the Footsteps of Remarkable Builders

New York, NY, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Today, Daniel Lubetzky, life-long bridge builder, Shark Tank investor, and a Mexican-Jewish immigrant who built KIND into a multi-billion-dollar business from a single idea — announced the debut of Build or Break, a new weekly podcast premiering September 3 on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major platforms.

Hosted by Lubetzky, Build or Break is a weekly video interview series that goes beyond the highlight reel, uncovering the defining failures, pivotal setbacks, and breakthrough moments that shaped some of today's most accomplished entrepreneurs, creators, athletes, entertainers, politicians, and business leaders. Rather than celebrating accomplishment alone, Build or Break explores the resilience, mindset, relationships, and courage required to keep building when others would have given up.

Lubetzky sits down with extraordinary guests including Matthew McConaughey, Chip and Joanna Gaines, Chris Paul, Mark Cuban, Kendra Scott, Jason Alexander, Jamie Siminoff, Barbara Corcoran, Steven Bartlett, and more, for candid conversations about the obstacles they faced, how they transformed those moments into lasting success, and the lessons they are still learning.

Says Lubetzky, “The “us versus them” narratives in today’s media tend to leave us all feeling powerless. One of the best antidotes to that is creating, innovating, solving problems, and believing again in our power to build things.”

Extending the podcast beyond the microphone, Art of Failure transforms 22 Wooster Street into an immersive pop-up museum celebrating the imperfect journeys behind extraordinary achievements. The limited-time experience features rejection letters, failed prototypes, discarded ideas, audition tapes, handwritten notes, and other defining artifacts that preceded breakthrough success — all displayed as priceless works of art.

Museum-style installations, audio storytelling, and interactive experiences, including personal items contributed by guests throughout the season, invite visitors to reconsider failure not as an ending, but as one of the essential building blocks of creativity, innovation, leadership, and growth. The experience will be open to the public, free of charge, September 3–5 at 22 Wooster Street in New York City.

New episodes of Build or Break will be released weekly beginning September 3 and will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms. For more information, follow @DanielLubetzky.

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About Build or Break

Launching in September, Build or Break is an interview style video podcast featuring KIND Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky in conversation with the world's most fearless builders. Candid conversations go beyond the highlight reel to uncover the defining failures, pivotal setbacks, and breakthrough moments that shaped some of today's most accomplished entrepreneurs, creators, athletes, entertainers, politicians, and business leaders. Build or Break is a program of the Lubetzky Family Foundation, which seeks to help people overcome “us vs. them” narratives to create, innovate, and solve problems together. For more information, follow @daniellubetzky.

About Daniel Lubetzky

Best known as the founder of KIND Snacks, Daniel Lubetzky is a social entrepreneur building bridges to prevent what happened to his father, a Holocaust survivor, from happening again. He founded Builders, an initiative to replace "us vs. them" division with a global movement of flexible thinkers and constructive problem-solvers trying to advance the will of the people. He is a Shark on ABC’s Shark Tank and author of The New York Times bestseller Do the KIND Thing. For more information, visit DanielLubetzky.com.

Contact Info



Build or Break

comms@lubetzky.org