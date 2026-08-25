Vishay Intertechnology Automotive Grade Ferrite Common Mode Chokes Save Board Space While Increasing Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE: VSH) today announced that it has expanded its portfolio of Automotive Grade common mode chokes with four new surface-mount devices designed to improve system efficiency while saving board space. Offered in compact case sizes, the Vishay Dale ICM5050-A, ICM6050-A, IFLN-1210BE-A, and IFLN-1812CZ-A combine low DCR with high current capability and impedance.

Offering high temperature operation up to +150 °C, the AEC-Q200 qualified devices released today provide noise suppression and filtering for DC/DC power supplies, LCD displays, lighting drivers, in-vehicle Ethernet networks, and battery powered devices. While toroidal common mode chokes typically provide DCR of 23 mΩ, the ICM5050-A, ICM6050-A, IFLN-1210BE-A, and IFLN-1812CZ-A offer low DCR from 0.4 mΩ to 12 mΩ to reduce power losses and increase efficiency in these applications.

The ICM5050-A and ICM6050-A are wirewound ferrite common mode chokes that offer high current capabilities up to 11 A in the 5050 case size and 14 A in the 6050 case size. With footprints of 12.0 mm x 11.0 mm x 6.0 mm and 15.0 mm x 13.0 mm x 6.0 mm, respectively, the devices can save board space by replacing larger toroidal common mode chokes, which typically measure 19 mm x 30 mm x 28 mm.

The IFLN-1210BE-A and IFLN-1812CZ-A are ferrite common mode chokes with precision winding. The devices provide excellent common mode impedance up to 11 kΩ at 100 MHz in the compact 1210 and 1812 case sizes, making them ideal for suppressing EMI noise in CAN, LAN, and automotive DC/DC converters.

RoHS-compliant, halogen-free, and Vishay Green, all four devices are suitable for reflow soldering and compatible with automated pick and place assembly.

Device Specification Table:

Part # ICM5050-A ICM6050-A IFLN-1210BE-A IFLN-1812CZ-A Common mode impedance typ. (Ω) @ 10 MHz 160 to 850 40 to 80 550 to 5100 600 to 5800 @ 100 MHz 500 to 1700 300 to 700 2200 to 11 000 4000 to 5200 Inductance (µH) — — 11 to 100 11 to 100 DCR max. (mΩ) 4 to 12 3.5 to 5 0.4 to 1.5 0.6 to 2 Heat rating current typ. (A) 5.5 to 11(¹) 10 to 14(¹) 0.150 to 0.300(²) 0.200 to 0.360(²) Case size 5050 6050 1210 1812 Dimensions (mm) 12.0 x 11.0 x 6.0 15.0 x 13.0 x 6.0 3.2 x 2.5 x 2.5 4.5 x 3.2 x 3.0 Operating temp. (°C) -40 to +125 -40 to +125 -55 to +150 -55 to +150

(1) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 40 °C

(2) DC current (A) that will cause an approximate ΔT of 20 °C

Samples and production quantities of the new common mode chokes are available now, with lead times of 10 to 12 weeks.

Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.® Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech® is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Links to product datasheets:

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34693 (ICM5050-A)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34694 (ICM6050-A)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34668 (IFLN-1210BE-A)

http://www.vishay.com/ppg?34669 (IFLN-1812CZ-A)

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720335102550/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

peter.henrici@vishay.com

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

bob.decker@redpinesgroup.com