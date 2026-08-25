Northview Residential REIT Announces Release of Inaugural 2025 Sustainability Highlights Report

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CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northview Residential REIT (“Northview” or the “REIT”) (NRR.UN – TSX) is pleased to announce the release of its inaugural Sustainability Highlights Report, providing an overview of its sustainability commitments, initiatives and progress made in 2025.

This inaugural Sustainability Highlights Report represents an important first step in Northview’s sustainability reporting journey. While select content has been developed with reference to recognized sustainability reporting frameworks, Northview expects to continue expanding and refining its disclosures in future years as its reporting practices mature and standards evolve.

2025 Sustainability Highlights Report – Key Achievements:

Energy Efficiency: Reduced commercial portfolio energy consumption by 4.1% and Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions by 3.9% from 2024;

Reduced commercial portfolio energy consumption by and Scope 1 and 2 Greenhouse Gas emissions by from 2024; Insights and Action: Enhanced energy and water management tools to identify consumption trends, potential issues and opportunities for timely action;

Enhanced energy and water management tools to identify consumption trends, potential issues and opportunities for timely action; Resident Satisfaction: 88% of residents reported being satisfied with their Northview home;

reported being satisfied with their Northview home; Employee Engagement: 83% of employees indicated they would recommend Northview as a great place to work;

indicated they would recommend Northview as a great place to work; Diversity and Inclusion: Recognized for the second consecutive year by Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here;

Recognized for the second consecutive year by Globe and Mail’s Women Lead Here; Community Investments: Contributed over $160,000 in direct cash donations and in-kind contributions;

Contributed over in direct cash donations and in-kind contributions; Sustainability Leadership: Established management and operating sustainability committees to advance sustainability objectives across the organization.





“This report represents an important milestone in our sustainability journey and reflects our commitment to creating long-term value for our residents, employees, communities and investors,” commented Mr. Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer of Northview.

“Sustainability has long been embedded in how Northview creates long-term value, and in 2025 we formalized our ESG commitments and strategy. Our progress reflects a shared commitment across our organization to improving energy and water efficiency, creating positive experiences for our residents, engaging our employees and communities, and strengthening sustainability governance,” concluded Mr. Cook

Northview’s 2025 Sustainability Highlights Report is available through this link - 2025 Sustainability Highlights Report or on Northview’s website at www.rentnorthview.com – click on “Investor Relations” followed by the tab to Sustainability Reports.

About Northview Residential REIT

The REIT is a publicly traded real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario for the primary purpose of indirectly acquiring, owning and operating a portfolio of income producing rental properties in secondary markets within Canada.

To learn more about the REIT, visit www.rentnorthview.com or contact:

Todd Cook, President and Chief Executive Officer Sarah Walker, Chief Financial Officer Northview Residential REIT Northview Residential REIT Tel: (403) 531-0720 Tel: (403) 531-0720 Email: tcook@nvreit.ca Email: swalker@nvreit.ca



