Photonic’s Breakthrough Demonstration of Efficient QLDPC Logic Published in Nature Communications

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonic Inc.’s paper on SHYPS quantum error correction codes, “Computing Efficiently in QLDPC Codes,” has been published in the journal Nature Communications. Quantum Low Density Parity Check (QLDPC) codes allow larger programs to be run on smaller systems, accelerating the timeline to commercially relevant quantum computing.

Error correction has long been one of the core challenges facing quantum computing companies. As the first to unlock the decades-long promise of QLDPC codes, Photonic set a new industry standard, making real the benefits for quantum architectures capable of running this type of code.

The paper reports the milestone result Photonic released as a pre-print last year: a new family of QLDPC codes, SHYPS, can efficiently perform both quantum computation and error correction, using a fraction of the physical qubits surface codes need. These advances are only available to high connectivity systems, such as Photonic’s Entanglement First™ architecture.

“This paper introduced the first demonstrated QLDPC code family capable of performing logic efficiently — not just storing information, but computing with it, using a fraction of the qubits error correction has always demanded,” said Dr. Stephanie Simmons, Chief Quantum Officer at Photonic. “That distinction has changed the conversation across our industry: efficient QLDPC logic is no longer a theoretical promise, it’s a demonstrated result, with real implications for architectures and timelines. SHYPS is a milestone for quantum error correction, and it is just the starting point. Since these results were initially released, we have continued to push the limits for how QLDPC codes can accelerate the timelines for quantum computing.”

Photonic introduced the Subsystem Hypergraph Product Simplex (SHYPS) codes, designed to perform quantum logic and error correction efficiently, greatly reducing the overhead requirements for high connectivity quantum systems. The fast and lean SHYPS codes are competitive with surface codes when it comes to logical clock time and performance. The peer-reviewed results demonstrate that at the code sizes tested, SHYPS codes require meaningfully fewer physical qubits than surface code.

Additional materials on SHYPS are available at the Photonic website www.photonic.com.

About Photonic

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security. The company’s approach unlocks performance at scale through unmatched distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic’s high-connectivity Entanglement First™ architecture leverages a unique qubit modality, optically-linked silicon spin qubits, to enable powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration with existing data center and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and United Kingdom, Photonic’s team of 180+ experts is advancing quantum technologies alongside leading investors, partners, and customers worldwide. Learn more at photonic.com.

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Vivian Kelly, Interprose for Photonic Inc.

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