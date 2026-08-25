Spacial Names Ravid Shwartz-Ziv, PhD, as Scientific Advisor

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spacial, the AI-powered engineering platform for residential construction, today announced that Ravid Shwartz-Ziv, PhD, has joined the company as a scientific advisor.

An Assistant Professor and Faculty Fellow at NYU’s Center for Data Science, Shwartz-Ziv leads cutting-edge Large Language Model (LLM) research focused on using information theory to explain what neural networks actually learn. He will work closely with the company’s research and engineering teams, advise on major technology decisions for the platform, and assist the founders in establishing its research roadmap.

Shwartz-Ziv has spent several years benchmarking and evaluating AI systems, which is relevant to a problem the construction industry hasn't solved: there is no shared standard for measuring whether an AI-generated plan is accurate, code-compliant, and internally coordinated. Further, he will guide the evolution of Spacial’s core technology, a model trained to understand buildings as systems of physical relationships, which will produce permit-ready engineering documents for construction projects, an issue that is closely aligned with Shwartz-Ziv’s research.

“Before an engineer will stamp what our model produces, we need real confidence in what it's learned, not just how well it performs. The construction industry doesn't have a shared standard for proving that an AI-generated plan is accurate and code-compliant, and closing that gap is exactly why we brought Ravid on. He brings deep expertise in evaluating AI systems, and that's exactly the rigor Spacial needs to get structural AI right,” said Maor Greenberg, co-founder and CEO of Spacial.

“Permitting is a hard, practical problem, and Spacial is taking a serious technical approach to it. Confirming that a model has genuinely learned how buildings work as physical systems, not just that it can produce a plan that looks right, is exactly the kind of question my work on information theory and model evaluation was built to answer. I look forward to supporting the team as an advisor,” said Ravid Shwartz-Ziv, scientific advisor to Spacial.