A Promise Made, A Promise Kept: America’s Dairy Industry Delivers on Second School Nutrition Commitment

Washington, D.C., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students across the country return to the classroom, the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced that America’s dairy processors have fulfilled the Healthy Dairy in Schools Commitment, eliminating the use of certified artificial colors in milk, cheese and yogurt products sold to K–12 schools for the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs.

The achievement marks the second consecutive year the U.S. dairy industry has delivered on a major voluntary commitment to improve school meals. Last year, processors met the Healthy School Milk Commitment, limiting added sugars in flavored milk to no more than 10 grams per 8-ounce serving—part of a broader trend that has cut added sugars in flavored school milk by 57% since 2006. This year, they removed certified artificial colors from school dairy products ahead of the 2026–2027 school year. The dairy industry has also lowered added sugars in flavored yogurts to meet new school program standards, while preserving the taste and appeal that students choose to consume. Research shows removing flavored milk from school meals alone leads to a 37% decline in overall milk consumption. Together, the two commitments show an industry proactively investing, innovating and responding to evolving expectations while preserving student choice.

“America’s dairy processors made two ambitious promises to parents, students and school nutrition professionals, and they delivered on both,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA. “For the second year in a row, America’s dairy processors have taken meaningful action to improve the foods served in schools. Our industry isn’t waiting to be told how to improve—we’re investing, innovating and leading, while staying focused on what matters most: giving children wholesome, nutrient-rich dairy foods they enjoy and will actually eat and drink.”

The Healthy Dairy in Schools Commitment, announced by IDFA in 2025, eliminated the use of Red 3, Red 40, Green 3, Blue 1, Blue 2, Yellow 5 and Yellow 6 from milk, cheese and yogurt products sold for reimbursable school meals. The commitment went beyond existing federal requirements and most state standards, providing a consistent nationwide approach for schools, families and dairy processors. Participating companies pledged to discontinue affected products or reformulate them using alternative ingredients.

Together, these two commitments and continued efforts to reduce added sugar in flavored yogurt reflect the dairy industry’s sustained approach to improving children’s nutrition. The dairy industry is working continuously to improve the products offered in schools while maintaining the variety and appeal that encourages students to consume them. Milk provides 13 essential nutrients, and milk, cheese and yogurt provide high-quality protein and other nutrients important for healthy growth and development. Ensuring students can choose from options they prefer—from whole and flavored milk to cheese and flavored yogurt—creates more opportunities for children to receive that essential nutrition.

“Improving an ingredient list is meaningful, but it is not the ultimate measure of success,” Dykes said. “Success means more children choosing and consuming nutrient-rich dairy. That is why our industry will continue working proactively to improve school dairy foods while advocating for the range of wholesome, enjoyable options needed to reach more students.”

“America’s dairy processors promised to cut added sugar and remove artificial dyes from school dairy products — and they delivered,” said U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. “American children deserve wholesome, nutritious food made without unnecessary additives. This is the kind of leadership we need from the food industry, and we will keep working with farmers, food producers, and schools to Make America Healthy Again.”

Nutritious Dairy Choices for Every Student

School meals are an important opportunity to help children receive the high-quality protein and essential nutrients they need to learn, grow and thrive. Because students have different tastes, dietary needs and cultural preferences, schools are most successful when they can offer a broad range of nutritious dairy choices.

That variety includes white and flavored milk, lactose-free milk, cheese, and unflavored and flavored yogurt across all fat levels. Each provides a familiar and appealing pathway to dairy nutrition, including protein, calcium and other nutrients important to healthy development. Flavored dairy options can be especially valuable in helping schools reach students who might not otherwise select or consume dairy. As noted above, studies have shown that removing flavored milk from school meals specifically leads to a 37% decline in overall milk consumption.

No single dairy product or fat level will meet the needs and preferences of every child. Preserving a full range of dairy choices gives school nutrition professionals the flexibility to build appealing meals and gives more students an opportunity to benefit from dairy’s nutrition.

“Effective school nutrition policy must account for both nutritional value and what students will actually choose and consume,” Dykes said. “Whether a child prefers white or flavored milk, a lactose-free option, cheese or yogurt, schools should be able to offer nutritious dairy choices across all fat levels. Greater choice creates more opportunities for children to receive the essential nutrition dairy provides. Looking ahead, our industry will keep working with schools and policymakers to make sure every child has access to the nutrient-rich dairy foods they know and love”

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Contact: press@idfa.org

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation’s dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $198 billion in wages and $779 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA’s diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.