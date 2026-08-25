DP World’s Port of Callao Becomes Latin America's First Terminal to Offer Shore Power

CALLAO, Peru, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new milestone in sustainable port operations has been reached at the Port of Callao, where DP World has launched Latin America's first shore power (Onshore Power Supply) system at its South Terminal in the Port of Callao, enabling ships to connect to 100% certified renewable electricity while at berth instead of operating auxiliary engines.

Part of DP World's approximately US$1 billion investment in Peru, the shore power infrastructure was integrated into the company's US$400 million Bicentennial Pier expansion. Callao is DP World's third port terminal globally to offer shore power, joining Prince Rupert and Vancouver in Canada, as the company plans to expand the technology across its European port terminal network.

The shore power system is expected to avoid more than 6,300 tonnes of CO₂e annually in Callao, or an average of 30 tonnes per vessel call. It will also reduce fuel consumption and emissions of nitrogen oxides, sulfur oxides and particulate matter from auxiliary engines by more than 90% while vessels are connected. It can supply up to 7.5 MVA to a vessel at berth, sufficient to serve the largest container ships calling at Callao at full load.

Approximately 80% of vessels calling Pier 3 are already equipped to use shore power, providing shipping lines with immediate access to the new infrastructure. Four of the seven weekly vessels serving the Peru–Asia trade route are initially expected to connect. The CMA CGM PLATINUM, a 13,100-TEU container vessel built in 2025, was the first ship to connect to the system.

As Callao reduced emissions from terminal operations, DP World identified vessel emissions at berth as nearly twice as high, creating an opportunity to help customers reduce their Scope 1 emissions. According to a June 2026 white paper by DNV, a global maritime classification and assurance company, only around 3% of ports worldwide offer shore power, placing Callao among a small group with this capability.

Keiko Fujimori, President of Peru, said: “Today, from here (the Port of Callao), we are not only moving cargo; we are moving Peru toward the future. We’re talking about a technology that may seem simple but is of enormous importance, since only 3% of the world’s ports have this technology, and we’re proud that Peru is part of this group, serving as an example of environmental protection and modernization.”

The Minister of Transport and Communications of Peru, Rafael Rey Rey, further explained: “The shore power system allows compatible ships to connect to the terminal’s electrical grid while docked, so they can shut down their auxiliary engines. This reduces fossil fuel consumption and pollutant emissions, in addition to lowering the noise levels associated with ship operations in port.”

Carlos Merino, CEO of DP World in Peru, Ecuador and Colombia, said: "Shore power is the next step in our decarbonization journey. We have transformed our own terminal operations through electrification and renewable energy, and now we are extending those benefits to our customers by helping vessels reduce emissions while at berth. This investment strengthens Peru's competitiveness as a regional trade hub while supporting more sustainable global supply chains."

At Callao, the company has invested US$105 million in a broader decarbonization program that includes renewable energy and terminal electrification. Recent investments include 36 electric internal transfer vehicles (ITVs), Latin America's first dedicated port charging station for electric vehicles and the electrification of nearly the terminal's entire yard crane fleet.

Together, these initiatives put Callao on track to reduce its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 90% by 2030, supporting DP World's global ambition to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

Beyond decarbonization, Callao's continued modernization is supporting Peru's growth and competitiveness. In 2025, it became the first terminal on South America's west coast to handle more than 2 million TEUs in a single year, reinforcing its role as one of the region's leading trade gateways.

For more insights into how DP World is reshaping global trade, visit our website: www.dpworld.com

For media enquiries, please contact:

Melina Vissat, Head of Communications

M: (+1) 704-605-6159

E: melina.vissat@dpworld.com

About DP World

DP World is reshaping the future of global trade to improve lives everywhere. Operating across six continents with a team of over 125,000 employees, we combine global infrastructure and local expertise to deliver seamless supply chain solutions. From Ports and Terminals to Marine Services, Logistics and Technology, we leverage innovation to create better ways to trade, minimizing disruptions from the factory floor to the customer’s door.

In the Americas, DP World operates with a team of over 16,000 people across 12 countries, driving excellence through a robust network of 14 ports and terminals and more than 40 warehouses. By harnessing our global reach and local expertise, we simplify logistics, enhance operational performance, and redefine the boundaries of what’s possible in global trade.

WE MAKE TRADE FLOW

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