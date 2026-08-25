Historic Miami Dade County Courthouse Auction Shows Strong Investor Interest as Final Week Approaches

MIAMI, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The public online auction for the Miami Dade County Courthouse, hosted on GovDeals, the leading online marketplace for government agencies and educational institutions to sell surplus assets, closes this week on August 28 at 5 p.m. ET. As the auction enters its final days, the courthouse has drawn strong market engagement for this once-in-a-generation redevelopment opportunity at 73 W. Flagler Street in Downtown Miami.

Since opening on July 24, the auction listing has attracted more than 16,000 unique visitors and over 57,000 views, including interest from local investors. Miami-Dade County has conducted multiple property tours and engaged with qualified investors, developers, and real estate professionals evaluating adaptive reuse opportunities for one of South Florida’s most recognizable landmarks. This engagement reflects the courthouse’s rare combination of historic significance, premier location, redevelopment potential, and transparent public sale process through GovDeals.

Long recognized as one of Miami’s most iconic properties, the courthouse offers the winning buyer a rare opportunity to become part of the city’s history. Built between 1925 and 1928, the 28-story property spans approximately 265,000 square feet in the heart of Downtown Miami, near major transit, business, and cultural destinations.

The County seeks a buyer with the vision and capability to preserve the building’s architectural legacy while bringing renewed investment, activity, and purpose to Downtown Miami. Throughout the marketing and auction process, Miami-Dade County has prioritized transparency, broad market exposure, and access to comprehensive due diligence materials to help qualified bidders participate with confidence.

"This is more than a real estate transaction," said Shelly Hollander, GovDeals Account Manager for Miami Dade County. "This is an opportunity to shape the next chapter of a landmark that has been part of Miami's story for nearly a century. The strong interest we've seen validates both the significance of the property and the effectiveness of bringing high-value public real estate opportunities to a broad and competitive marketplace."

Interested parties are encouraged to complete registration, review available due diligence materials, and submit bids before the auction concludes on August 28.

About GovDeals

GovDeals is the world’s leading marketplace for surplus government and educational assets, ranging from heavy equipment and transportation assets to industrial machinery and real estate. The platform specializes in surplus disposition technology, partnering with government agencies and related entities to sell "as is, where is" surplus equipment and materials in a transparent fashion. Sellers can directly launch and manage their listings in just days, with more control and lower fees than traditional auction solutions. Buyers have direct access to all the surplus assets across Liquidity Services’ network of marketplaces in one centralized location which has completed more than $15 Billion of sales to date. GovDeals is powered by Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT), the leading global provider of e-commerce marketplaces and software solutions powering the circular economy.