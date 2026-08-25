Latham Named One of “America’s Greatest Companies” By Newsweek for Second Consecutive Year

LATHAM, N.Y., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latham, The Pool Company [NASDAQ:SWIM], the largest designer, manufacturer and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia and New Zealand, has been named to Newsweek’s list of America’s Greatest Companies 2026.This marks the second consecutive year Latham has earned a place on the list, which recognizes leading U.S.-based companies for their financial performance, employee satisfaction, innovation and sustainability efforts.

The comprehensive study, presented by Newsweek in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group, evaluated companies with over $75 million in annual revenue through an extensive survey of more than 179,000 employees and 2.7 million company reviews on financial stability, innovation, and sustainability. To enhance the depth and reliability of the study, Plant-A partnered with leading third-party data providers to assess more than 120 KPIs across critical performance areas such as leadership, integrity, compensation and work-life balance. Only companies that demonstrated outstanding results earned a place on the list.

“Being named one of America’s Greatest Companies for the second year in a row reflects the strength of our people and the culture they have built at Latham,” said Sean Gadd, President and CEO of Latham. “Our team shares a commitment to serving our customers, advancing our industry and finding better ways to work. This recognition shows the impact of those efforts and gives us strong momentum as we continue to grow.”

The Newsweek ranking also considers environmental stewardship, including greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste reduction and transparency in sustainability reporting. Latham continues to explore ways to improve efficiency, reduce waste and support more responsible practices across its operations.

“Families trust Latham to help create spaces where they can connect, recharge and enjoy time together,” added Gadd. “Earning that trust starts with how we operate as a company. We are proud of this recognition and remain focused on delivering high-quality products, supporting our employees and building a strong foundation for continued growth.”

The full list of America’s Greatest Companies 2026 is published online at Newsweek.com. To learn more about Latham, visit LathamPool.com.

About Latham, the Pool Company

Headquartered in Latham, NY, Latham Group, Inc., is the largest designer, manufacturer, and marketer of in-ground residential swimming pools and pool accessories in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. With over 60 years of experience and a coast-to-coast operations platform across 24 locations, the company offers a broad range of pool products, including fiberglass, vinyl liner, and automatic safety covers, all designed to provide homeowners with the highest quality and value. For more information, visit www.lathampool.com.

Contact: Sara Camp

L.C. Williams & Associates

800/837-7123 or 312/565-3900

scamp@lcwa.com



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