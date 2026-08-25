Neurologists Interested in Cell Therapy in Neuro-Immune Diseases, but Safety and Logistics Will Shape Adoption, According to Spherix Global Insights

Exton, PA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell therapy is emerging as a potentially important new treatment approach across neuro-immune diseases, with chimeric antigen receptor T (CAR T) cell therapy programs advancing in generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), multiple sclerosis (MS), chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy (CIDP), neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD), stiff person syndrome (SPS), myelin oligodendrocyte inflammatory disorder (MOGAD), and multifocal motor neuropathy (MMN). New research from Spherix Global Insights finds that 77% of surveyed neurologists believe that, if proven safe and effective, CAR T therapies could make current standards of care obsolete and redefine the management of neuro-immune diseases.

Findings from Spherix Global Insights’ Special Topix™: Cell Therapy in Neuro-Immune Indications (US) 2026, based on a July 2026 survey of 92 neurologists, show that neurologists broadly recognize the potential for CAR T therapies to offer deeper, more durable, and potentially curative, responses in highly refractory patients. However, their enthusiasm remains tempered by limited long-term evidence and unanswered questions around safety, patient selection, and real-world implementation.

Safety is the clearest factor shaping physician expectations, with 74% agreeing that the safety profile of CAR T therapies will be a major barrier to adoption. Concerns center on cytokine release syndrome, neurotoxicity, lymphodepleting preconditioning regimens, and the need for long-term safety follow-up. Durable remission data and comparative evidence against established therapies will be critical in defining the role of emerging CAR T options, particularly whether they remain highly specialized later-line therapies for a limited subset of refractory patients or, with compelling evidence, move toward broader use over time.

Operational considerations may prove equally important. Spherix research indicates that neurologists expect these treatments to be delivered initially through specialized treatment centers at academic medical centers and through shared-care models in collaboration with hematologist-oncologists, rather than entirely within neurology. Access to experienced centers, well-defined referral pathways, and logistical support are therefore likely to influence adoption alongside clinical outcomes.

The pipeline includes multiple cell therapy programs advancing across neuro-immune indications, most commonly gMG and MS. While neurologist familiarity and interest vary across investigational programs, Cartesian Therapeutics’ Descartes-08, an investigational BCMA-directed CAR T therapy, has emerged as particularly top of mind, with the highest physician familiarity among the pipeline therapies evaluated. After reviewing available clinical data, nearly half of neurologists reported a highly favorable impression of Descartes-08 as a potential treatment for gMG. Kyverna Therapeutics’ miv-cel (KYV-101), an investigational anti-CD19 CAR T therapy, ranked second in physician familiarity, with 37% of neurologists also reporting that they are extremely interested in having the therapy approved and available. Together, the findings highlight physician interest across multiple cell therapy targets as the neuro-immune pipeline advances.

“Neurologists clearly see a potential role for CAR T in neuro-immune disease, but the path to adoption will depend on much more than efficacy alone,” said Georgiana Kuhlmann, CNS Senior Insights Director, Spherix Global Insights. “The therapies that ultimately gain traction will need to demonstrate durable benefit while also addressing the practical realities of safety monitoring, referral, treatment-center access, and patient selection,” Kuhlmann added.

As clinical evidence for cell therapy in neuro-immune diseases matures, its role will depend not only on whether these treatments can deliver durable disease control, but also on whether the healthcare system can support their safe and practical use. Early adoption is likely to center on carefully selected patients treated through experienced centers, making coordination across neurology, hematology-oncology, and other specialties an important component of the emerging treatment model.

For developers, compelling efficacy and durability data will therefore represent only part of the equation. Long-term safety, clear patient-selection criteria, streamlined referral and treatment pathways, and robust support for physicians and patients may ultimately determine whether cell therapy remains concentrated in highly refractory populations or expands into a broader role across neuro-immune disease.

About Special Topix™

Special Topix™ is an independent service that includes access to a report or series of reports based on current events or topics of interest in specialty markets covered by Spherix.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a leading independent provider of market intelligence and advisory services for specialty pharmaceutical and biotech markets. By combining physician, patient, and payer perspectives into a single integrated view, Spherix helps brand teams, market access stakeholders, and investors understand how a specialty market actually behaves, not how any one stakeholder describes it. The firm operates eight dedicated therapeutic franchises: Central Nervous System, Dermatology, Gastroenterology, Hematology, Nephrology, Oncology, Ophthalmology, and Rheumatology, alongside a fully dedicated Market Access team. Each franchise is led by hyper-focused analysts and researchers who track these specialty areas full-time, drawing on independently curated communities of vetted practicing specialists, KOLs, patients recruited through treating physicians and advocacy partners, and medical and pharmacy directors at commercial and government payers. Spherix delivers quarterly trending, launch tracking, chart audits, KOL synthesis, patient experience research, and payer and market access intelligence that support confident, strategic decision-making across the pharma lifecycle. Trusted by 19 of the top 20 pharmaceutical and biotech organizations, Spherix has been a go-to resource for more than a decade for leading brands, market access stakeholders, industry media outlets, financial analysts, professional organizations, and patient advocacy groups seeking an unbiased, holistic view of specialty markets.

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