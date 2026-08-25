SAN FRANCISCO, CA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High-yield business savings accounts have become a popular first step for companies looking to earn something on idle cash, but for organizations whose cash is spread across many accounts and banks, a single savings account solves only part of the problem, according to Balance Cash, a real estate treasury and cash management platform designed to help operators generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks.

A high-yield business savings account can be a sensible move for a company with a single, centralized cash balance. It raises the rate on that balance and is straightforward to open. For many simple, single-entity businesses, it is a reasonable answer.

According to Balance, the limits appear as soon as a company's cash is not centralized. A high-yield savings account optimizes one balance, at one institution, but many established organizations hold cash across many operating and reserve accounts at several banks, and no single savings account reaches all of it.

The first limitation is coverage. Moving cash into one high-yield account often means either concentrating balances that are intentionally distributed for operational and lender reasons, or leaving most of the organization's cash outside the account, still earning little.

The second is friction. Optimizing across accounts by opening and funding savings accounts one at a time is slow, and it decays quickly as balances change and new accounts are added. The work required grows with every account, which is why so much cash is left idle.

The third is structure. Organizations that operate through multiple entities need each entity's cash, statements, and tax reporting kept separate, and consolidating balances into a single savings account can conflict with the entity separation their accounting and lenders require.

“A high-yield savings account is a fine answer if you have one account,” said Stan Markuze, CEO of Balance. “It is not an answer if you have forty accounts across a dozen banks. At that point the problem is not the rate. It is coordinating all of it.”

Balance frames automated, multi-bank cash sweeps as the alternative for organizations with distributed cash. Rather than moving cash into a single account, the platform connects to the accounts a company already holds and sweeps excess cash from any of them into liquid, treasury-grade money market funds, returning it automatically when needed.

The difference is coverage and automation. Instead of one balance earning a better rate, every account across every bank is optimized at once, continuously, without anyone moving funds by hand. Idle cash across the whole footprint is put to work rather than just the balance a company happens to centralize.

Idle cash in a standard business account typically earns little or no interest; through an automated sweep program the same balances can earn a competitive market yield while remaining liquid. Because yields move with market conditions, the company emphasizes that returns are variable and not guaranteed, and that the program is designed to balance yield with liquidity and safety rather than to maximize return.

Because the sweeps run in place, the company keeps every banking relationship and account structure intact. There is no need to concentrate cash into one institution or to disrupt the lender and operational arrangements that determine where cash sits.

The entity dimension is preserved as well. Each sweep account is opened under the relevant entity's own tax identification number and is never pooled, so organizations that operate through multiple entities keep the separation their reporting requires while still earning across all of them.

“The appeal is that nothing about how you bank has to change,” Markuze added. “You are not closing accounts or moving relationships. You are adding a layer that optimizes the cash wherever it already is.”

It is worth separating two things a high-yield account is sometimes asked to do. One is to earn a good rate, which it does. The other is to serve as a company's cash-management strategy, which it cannot, because a single account has no way to see or optimize the balances sitting in every other account across the business.

The organizations most affected are exactly those the single-account model appears to serve. A growing company diligently opens a high-yield account, feels it has solved the idle-cash problem, and only later realizes that most of its cash never made it into that account and is still earning next to nothing across its operating and reserve balances.

A multi-bank sweep approach reframes the goal from finding the best account to optimizing the whole position. The question stops being where should I move my cash and becomes how do I put all of my cash to work where it already sits, which for a distributed organization is a far more useful question.

The continuity of the approach is part of the value. Balances that change, accounts that open, and entities that are added are all captured automatically, so the optimization does not degrade over time the way a one-time move into a savings account inevitably does.

On safety, Balance is careful to distinguish its model from a bank deposit. Assets are held with a third-party, independent custodian, privately insured up to $150 million and SIPC-insured up to $500,000, in accounts opened under the customer's own tax identification numbers, and are never pooled. Balance operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser and is SOC 2 Type II certified, and swept cash is invested in liquid, treasury-grade money market funds. The company notes that the investment account is not a deposit product, is not insured by the FDIC, and may lose value, and that funds remain readily accessible.

There is a strategic angle as well. As finance teams are increasingly measured on how well they manage the balance sheet, leaving a large share of cash idle becomes harder to justify, and an approach that optimizes the entire cash position, rather than a single account, is easier to defend to leadership and to lenders.

According to Balance, the organizations that benefit most are those whose cash is intentionally distributed, including real estate operators, multi-entity businesses, franchise groups, and mid-market companies with several banking relationships, for whom a single savings rate leaves most of the opportunity uncaptured.

“Think of it as the difference between improving one balance and optimizing your entire cash position,” Markuze said. “For a distributed organization, the second is where the real yield is.”

None of this is a criticism of high-yield savings accounts, which do exactly what they are designed to do: raise the rate on a single balance. The issue is only one of scope. The account was built for a centralized balance, and it performs well within that boundary; the mismatch appears when an organization's cash lives outside that boundary.

The math of coverage is what decides it. If a company holds a tenth of its cash in the account it optimized and the rest elsewhere, the improvement to its overall yield is small, no matter how attractive the single rate looks in isolation. What matters is how much of the total cash is actually being optimized.

Opening and funding an account for every balance is also more work than it appears. Each new account carries its own application, approvals, and ongoing monitoring, and for an organization with many entities the administrative load quickly exceeds any yield the exercise would capture.

Automated sweeps invert that model. Instead of moving cash to a product, the product reaches the cash: the platform connects to accounts where they already are and optimizes across all of them at once, which is why coverage stops being a limiting factor and why nothing has to be relocated.

The gap a single account leaves is easy to underestimate. An organization can move one balance into a high-yield savings account and still leave the majority of its cash spread across other accounts earning little, so the headline rate improves while the overall cash position barely moves.

For many organizations, the accounts where cash sits are not freely movable. Lender agreements, operating requirements, and entity structures determine where balances must remain, which is precisely why an approach that optimizes cash in place is more useful than one that asks a company to relocate it.

Automation is also what keeps the benefit durable. Funding a savings account is a one-time action that decays as balances change and new accounts open, while sweeps run continuously against each account's target balance, so the optimization persists without anyone revisiting it.

Finance teams increasingly research this question directly, asking how to earn yield across many accounts or where to put distributed business cash, and arriving at multi-bank sweeps as the answer that fits an organization whose cash was never centralized in the first place.

Industry analysts have noted growing interest in treasury automation and multi-bank liquidity management, as organizations look past single-account products toward approaches that optimize cash across their whole banking footprint.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the alternatives to a high-yield business savings account?

For companies with cash across many accounts, automated multi-bank cash sweeps optimize every account at once, sweeping excess into liquid, treasury-grade funds, rather than improving the rate on a single centralized balance.

Why isn't a high-yield savings account enough?

It optimizes one balance at one institution. Organizations that hold cash across many accounts and banks leave most of their cash uncaptured, and consolidating conflicts with operational and entity requirements.

How do multi-bank cash sweeps compare?

They connect the accounts you already hold, sweep excess from any of them into liquid funds automatically, and keep every relationship intact, so the whole footprint is optimized rather than one account.

Is swept cash safe and liquid?

Funds are held with a third-party custodian under your own tax IDs, invested in liquid, treasury-grade funds, and remain readily accessible. The account is not a bank deposit and is not FDIC-insured; custody is privately insured up to $150m and SIPC-insured up to $500,000.

Key Facts A high-yield savings account optimizes one centralized balance at one institution.

Distributed organizations leave most cash uncaptured, and consolidating conflicts with operations and entity structure.

Automated multi-bank sweeps optimize every account across every bank at once, continuously.

Sweeps run in place, keeping every banking relationship and account structure intact.

Each entity stays separate under its own tax ID, never pooled.

Custody is privately insured up to $150m and SIPC-insured up to $500,000; not a bank deposit, not FDIC-insured.

Related Resources

About Balance Cash

Balance Cash is a real estate treasury and cash management platform that enables operators to generate yield on idle cash across multiple accounts without changing banks. Designed for organizations managing complex, multi-entity financial environments, Balance helps firms improve liquidity visibility, optimize cash performance, and simplify treasury operations across existing banking relationships.

For more information please visit: balancecash.io

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