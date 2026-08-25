Percipience Names Stephen W. Mitchell Senior Vice President of Sales

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Percipience , an award-winning insurtech data and analytics software provider, today named Stephen W. Mitchell , CPCU, senior vice president of sales.

Mitchell joins as Percipience accelerates its growth strategy across carriers, managing general agents (MGAs), and the London Market. He will lead go-to-market strategy for the Data Magnifier® platform, deepening relationships across all segments of the insurance ecosystem.

Mitchell most recently served as chief revenue officer at Aggne, where he built pipeline across carriers, MGAs, and brokers. He was national sales director at Duck Creek Technologies prior to that. A CPCU and recognized property and casualty (P&C) expert, he meets insurers as a peer who understands the business and the buying process.

Across the industry, carriers and other insurance organizations are modernizing complex data environments, improving access to enterprise information, and establishing the trusted data foundation required for advanced analytics and AI. Percipience is helping insurance organizations address those challenges across P&C and life and annuity (L&A) markets.

“Steve brings deep insurance experience selling complex enterprise technology, and a strong understanding of how carriers, MGAs, and other insurance organizations make technology decisions,” said Bruce F. Broussard, Jr., co-founder and managing director of Percipience. “As we accelerate our growth across existing markets and expand further, Steve is exactly the kind of experienced sales leader we want to drive it.”

Mitchell joins on a strong run of recognition for Percipience and Data Magnifier. Percipience clients recently earned two Celent Model Insurer Awards for Data Magnifier implementations. The company returned to the Inc. 5000 this year and has been named to FinTech Global’s InsurTech100 2026. And, Data Magnifier remains the only enterprise insurance data and analytics solution serving both P&C and L&A carriers across every major cloud and data platform.

“Data ownership is the problem underneath nearly every insurer’s technology agenda and is foundational to unlocking value from AI,” said Mitchell. “Percipience gives customers real control of their data without vendor lock-in, a message that all insurance organizations are ready to hear.”

About Percipience

Percipience is an insurtech data and analytics software provider, whose core-system agnostic Data Magnifier platform quickly transforms siloed data from multiple sources into a competitive advantage. Data Magnifier’s comprehensive integration, data management, and reporting components can be deployed on any cloud platform and database. Delivered with the detailed documentation of an in-house developed application, Data Magnifier gives insurers full control of how the solution is managed and empowers insurers to own their data. For more information, please visit www.percipience.com.

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