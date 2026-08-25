707 Cayman Holdings Limited Announces Signing of Term Sheet to Acquire Crucial Innovation Inc., Supported by US$10.25 Million Financing Led by GeoNova Holdings

HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 707 Cayman Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JEM) ("707" or the "Company"), a Hong Kong-based company that sells quality apparel products and provides supply chain management solutions, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Term Sheet to acquire Crucial Innovation Inc. ("CINV"), an integrated pharmaceutical botanical therapeutics company. The proposed transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including satisfactory due diligence, delivery of PCAOB-audited financial statements, an independent fairness opinion where required, execution of definitive agreements and applicable corporate, shareholder, regulatory and Nasdaq approvals.

The proposed acquisition would represent a significant strategic expansion for 707 into the regulated pharmaceutical and botanical therapeutics sector. By combining CINV's vertically integrated pharmaceutical platform with JEM's Nasdaq-listed infrastructure and access to the U.S. capital markets, the parties intend to create a platform capable of accelerating international growth, supporting future acquisitions and building long-term shareholder value.

Subject to the execution of definitive agreements and satisfaction of applicable closing conditions, the proposed transaction is expected to be supported by US$10.25 million of committed financing led by GeoNova Holdings together with its co-investors. The financing is intended to provide transaction and growth capital in connection with the proposed combination. The final financing terms, capital structure, valuation, consideration and allocation of proceeds will be set out in the definitive agreements and disclosed as required.

GeoNova Holdings is an Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM)-based investment group focused on principal investments and special situations across private and public markets.

About Crucial Innovation Inc. (CINV)

Our mission is to build an integrated pharmaceutical botanical therapeutics platform, transforming regulated plant-derived compounds into standardised APIs, clinically governed formulations and scalable finished-dose medicines.

CINV is developing a fully integrated pharmaceutical platform spanning cultivation, GMP processing, formulation, clinical research and patient access. Medical cannabis provides the Company's commercial foundation, while adjacent neuroactive botanicals, including Sceletium, provide additional long-term growth opportunities.

The Company maintains oversight across the supply chain to deliver pharmaceutical-grade products manufactured to internationally recognised quality standards. Through ongoing research and development, CINV is advancing therapies in oncology, pain management and opioid-replacement treatment while building a scalable platform for future pharmaceutical innovation.

The Company has established routes to market across the UK, Germany and Australia, and is focused on accelerating growth across these territories as part of its broader international expansion strategy.

About 707 Cayman Holdings Limited

707 Cayman Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: JEM) is a Hong Kong-based company that sells and distributes apparel products and provides supply chain management solutions. Its Class A ordinary shares are listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "JEM."

For additional information, please refer to the Company's public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and its investor communications.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are encouraged to review the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these risks. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

707 Cayman Holdings Limited Contact:

HBK Strategy Limited

ir@hbkstrategy.com

+852 2156 0223