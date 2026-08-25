Catapult Named to 2026 Inc 5000 List, Ranking Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

TROY, Mich., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catapult, a restaurant growth company helping operators unlock profitable online sales, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, ranking No. 125 among the fastest-growing private companies in America. Catapult earned the distinction after achieving significant revenue growth over the past three years.

The recognition marks a significant milestone for Catapult, which was founded to help restaurants generate meaningful incremental revenue from the kitchens, teams and infrastructure they already have. Through its portfolio of delivery-only restaurant brands, proprietary technology and operational support, Catapult enables restaurant partners to reach new customers and build new digital revenue streams without the capital investment required to open another physical location.

“Being named No. 125 on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible validation of what our team has built, but more importantly, of the value we’re creating for restaurant operators,” said Jake Schostak, founder and CEO of Catapult. “Restaurants are operating in one of the most challenging environments they’ve ever faced. Our mission from day one has been to give operators a practical way to grow sales and profitability using the assets they already have. The fact that Catapult has grown this quickly is a reflection of how strongly that mission resonates, and the table is set for continued growth in the future.”

Catapult was founded in 2021 amid a dramatic shift in how consumers discover, order and experience restaurant fare, with a notable increase in the use of food delivery services. Rather than asking restaurant operators to invest in additional real estate, labor-intensive concepts or costly customer acquisition, Catapult developed a model designed to turn existing kitchen capacity into a new source of profitable online sales.

Today, the company works with more than 500 restaurant partners and has generated millions of dollars in new sales for restaurants across the United States and Canada. Catapult combines delivery-only brands with technology, marketing, menu development, training and ongoing operational support to make adding incremental digital revenue as seamless as possible for restaurant operators.

“What I’m most proud of is that this growth has come from helping our restaurant partners grow,” Schostak said. “We’ve stayed focused on building something that works operationally, drives meaningful value and makes life easier—not harder—for restaurant teams, with no upfront cost for them to engage in our platform. There is an enormous opportunity ahead of us as more operators look for smarter ways to expand beyond the four walls of their restaurants.”

The Inc. 5000 ranks privately held U.S. companies according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period. The 2026 ranking evaluates company growth from 2022 through 2025. Catapult’s 2,378% growth places it within the top three percent of companies on this year’s list.

The recognition comes as Catapult continues to invest in its technology, team and restaurant partner network while expanding the tools it provides operators to compete in an increasingly digital restaurant economy.

ABOUT CATAPULT

Catapult is a restaurant growth company that helps operators unlock profitable online sales through delivery-only brands, technology and operational support. Founded in Michigan in 2021 by restaurant industry veteran Jake Schostak, Catapult partners with restaurants across the United States and Canada to create incremental revenue using their existing kitchens, teams and infrastructure. By combining consumer-focused virtual restaurant concepts with technology, marketing, training and operational expertise, Catapult gives restaurant operators a scalable way to reach new customers and grow beyond their physical locations.

CONTACT



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Keberhardt@identitypr.com