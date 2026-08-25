Net Asset Value(s)

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

25 August 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 21 August 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 31.84 pence per Ordinary share.

The reported NAV is ex-dividend a special dividend of 0.75 pence per Ordinary share which will be paid on 30 September 2026 to those shareholders on the Company’s register on 21 August 2026. 

The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 32.59 pence per Ordinary share.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31        


GlobeNewswire

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