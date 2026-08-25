25 August 2026
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 21 August 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 31.84 pence per Ordinary share.
The reported NAV is ex-dividend a special dividend of 0.75 pence per Ordinary share which will be paid on 30 September 2026 to those shareholders on the Company’s register on 21 August 2026.
The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 32.59 pence per Ordinary share.
END
For further information, please contact:
|Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau
|aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 20 7523 4525
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31