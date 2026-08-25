25 August 2026

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 21 August 2026, the unaudited ex-dividend Net Asset Value (“NAV”) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was 31.84 pence per Ordinary share.

The reported NAV is ex-dividend a special dividend of 0.75 pence per Ordinary share which will be paid on 30 September 2026 to those shareholders on the Company’s register on 21 August 2026.

The unaudited cum-dividend NAV was 32.59 pence per Ordinary share.

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited

Abbe Martineau aimvct@canaccord.com

+44 20 7523 4525





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31