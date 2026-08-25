Spooky Season Starts Now: Simple Modern Unveils Two-Part Halloween and Fall Drinkware Collection

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spooky season starts Aug. 25 with Simple Modern's release of a two-part Halloween and fall drinkware collection, beginning with three new spooky patterns and expanding into a broader fall assortment Sept. 8.

The Oklahoma-based brand will debut three new Halloween patterns, Bat Skeletons, Graveyard Garden and Spiders on Webs, followed by a broader collection of fall-inspired colors and patterns.

Pumpkin spice is back, store shelves are beginning their annual transformation and research shows consumers aren't waiting until October to embrace Halloween. In 2025, 49% of Halloween shoppers began shopping in September or earlier, up from 47% the year before, according to the National Retail Federation. The leading reason consumers gave for getting an early start was simple: 44% said they were looking forward to fall. And it’s not a small market: In 2025, the season saw a record $13.1 billion in spending, up from $11.6 billion in 2024.

Simple Modern's Aug. 25 launch taps into that enthusiasm for an extended fall season, giving customers a way to bring Halloween into the drinkware they carry every day.

“Fall has become much more than a date on the calendar,” said Chris Hoyle, Simple Modern Chief Marketing Officer. “Our customers look forward to the season and want to bring it into the things they use every day. We've seen how enthusiastically customers respond to seasonal designs, so this year we're giving them two distinct ways to celebrate. We’ll start with some fun spooky designs and then we’ll move into a broader fall collection just when the last of summer fades away.”

The Aug. 25 collection brings three new Halloween-inspired patterns to several Simple Modern drinkware styles, including the 30-ounce Mesa Loop, 16-ounce Signature Voyager and 40-ounce Trek Tumbler. The designs range from playful Halloween imagery to moodier seasonal patterns, giving customers options for bringing spooky season into their everyday essentials.

Fall Collection Arrives Sept. 8

And for those whose fall style leans more cozy than creepy, Halloween is only the beginning.

On Sept. 8, Simple Modern will follow the Halloween collection with a broader assortment of fall-inspired drinkware. The collection features six seasonal colors and patterns across several of Simple Modern's most popular drinkware lines, including Mesa, Trek, Classic, Summit and Voyager styles.

The Halloween collection will be available beginning Aug. 25. The second fall drop hits Sept. 8. To shop the collection and learn more, visit SimpleModern.com and follow @shopsimplemodern.



About Simple Modern

Simple Modern exists to give generously. As a leading drinkware and consumer goods company, Simple Modern gives at least 10% of annual profits to communities around the world, equaling millions in donations since the company’s founding in 2015. The Oklahoma-owned company offers premium quality products and unique styles for adults and kids at generous prices. Mission-driven and values-based, Simple Modern has grown into a category leader for retail partners like Amazon, Target and Walmart, serving customers in all 50 states and eight countries around the world. To learn more about Simple Modern, visit www.simplemodern.com .







Attachments