Lingyun Xiang Named “Mauritius International Goodwill Ambassador for Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange”

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingyun Xiang, a Chinese economist, professor and independent scholar based in the United States, has been named the “Mauritius International Goodwill Ambassador for Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange”in recognition of his work in international economic cooperation, business exchange, technology innovation and cross-cultural engagement. The honorary recognition was presented on August 19, 2026, by Office of H.E. Prof. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim, the sixth President of the Republic of Mauritius and the country's first woman president, who served as president from 2015 to 2018.

According to the certificate and presentation materials, Dr. Gurib-Fakim personally presented the honor to an authorized representative of Xiang. The recognition acknowledges Xiang's continuing involvement in international economic and cultural exchange and his efforts to encourage constructive relationships among business, academic and professional communities across national borders.

The title is an honorary recognitionand does not represent a diplomatic appointment by the current Government of Mauritius.





Mauritius: An Indian Ocean Economy with Strong International Connections

Mauritius is an island nation in the southwestern Indian Ocean with a diverse population and a highly internationalized economy. Its economic strengths include tourism, financial services, trade, manufacturing and professional services, while the country has also been developing opportunities in technology, innovation, investment and the digital economy.

Its geographic location gives Mauritius an important commercial position connecting markets in Africa, Asia and other international regions. The country has developed a broad network of trade and economic relationships and has promoted Mauritius as a platform for international business and investment.

Mauritius and China established diplomatic relations on April 15, 1972. Economic and cultural exchanges have developed over the decades, including trade, investment, education, tourism and people-to-people contacts. The Mauritius-China Free Trade Agreement entered into force on January 1, 2021, covering trade in goods, trade in services, investment and economic cooperation.

The relationship also reflects Mauritius' multicultural heritage. The country's Chinese community has contributed to its commercial and cultural development for generations, while Chinese food, traditions and the Spring Festival have become part of Mauritius' broader multicultural landscape.

For international businesses and investors, Mauritius' geographic position, multicultural society, international trade relationships and professional-services sector provide opportunities for exploring commercial connections with African and Indian Ocean markets.

Ameenah Gurib-Fakim: Scientist, Former President and Advocate for Innovation

Dr. Ameenah Gurib-Fakim is an internationally recognized scientist and academic who served as the sixth President of Mauritius from June 5, 2015, to March 23, 2018, becoming the first woman to hold the presidency of Mauritius.

Before and during her public career, Gurib-Fakim was known for her scientific and academic work, including research involving biodiversity, medicinal plants and sustainable development.

Her background as a scientist and academic has contributed to her continuing engagement with science, education, entrepreneurship, innovation and international cooperation.

The recognition of Xiang by Dr. Gurib-Fakim therefore brings together two individuals whose professional backgrounds have included economics, science, technology and international exchange.

Lingyun Xiang: Economics, Technology and International Engagement

Lingyun Xiang, Ph.D., is a Chinese economist, professor, investor, author and inventor based in the United States. He is an independent scholar whose professional interests include economics, financial technology, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital finance and the digital economy.

Xiang has built his professional career through academic research, technology-related initiatives, investment activities and international economic and cultural engagement. His work has involved interactions with academic institutions, businesses and professional organizations in different countries.

According to his published academic biography, Xiang serves as a Tenured Full Professor at European Union Universityand a Tenured Full Professor and doctoral supervisor at the University of Maryland. His academic work has focused in part on emerging technologies and their applications to finance, data management and economic development.

His research and publications cover areas including artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, financial technology, digital economics and trusted data management. His published work includes research examining AI financing models, Internet financial risk management and applications of artificial intelligence in financial regulatory systems.

Xiang has also participated in international economic, financial, academic and cultural exchanges and has served in advisory roles involving economic and financial issues in a number of international settings.





Connecting Business, Innovation and Culture

For Xiang, the new honorary title represents another opportunity to encourage practical international engagement.

Rather than focusing solely on government-to-government relations, Xiang has emphasized the role of business leaders, entrepreneurs, universities, researchers and community organizationsin creating opportunities for constructive cooperation.

His areas of interest—including artificial intelligence, blockchain, financial technology and digital transformation—are increasingly relevant to businesses and institutions seeking practical solutions in a rapidly changing global economy.

The recognition may create opportunities for greater engagement involving Mauritius, the United States, China and other international markets, particularly in areas such as technology, entrepreneurship, financial services, education, trade and cultural exchange.

“International friendship is strengthened through mutual respect, practical cooperation and direct human connections,” Xiang said. “My hope is to use this recognition as an opportunity to encourage constructive economic, technological and cultural exchanges while respecting the sovereignty, laws and interests of every country involved.”

A New Platform for Practical International Cooperation

The honorary recognition comes at a time when international economic relationships are increasingly shaped by technology, investment, supply chains and private-sector innovation.

For the United States, international engagement that creates opportunities for American businesses, protects American interests and encourages mutually beneficial commercial relationships remains an important consideration.

Within that broader environment, international exchange does not require political alignment. Practical cooperation can instead be built around areas of mutual interest—including trade, entrepreneurship, technology, education and cultural understanding.

As an economist and independent scholar based in the United States, Xiang said he intends to continue supporting opportunities for constructive engagement among businesses, universities, researchers and professional organizations in Mauritius and other international markets.

The recognition as “Mauritius International Goodwill Ambassador for Economic, Trade and Cultural Exchange”adds another chapter to Xiang's international academic and professional career and underscores the continuing role of private citizens, scholars and business leaders in building constructive relationships across borders.

From the Indian Ocean to North America, Asia and other international markets, economic and cultural exchange can create opportunities for people and businesses while encouraging greater mutual understanding. For Xiang, the new honorary title represents an opportunity to continue that work through practical cooperation, innovation and people-to-people engagement.