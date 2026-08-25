The Third APEC 2026 Senior Officials' Meeting and Related Meetings Grandly Held in Dalian

DALIAN, China, Aug. 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From August 17 to 28, the Third APEC Senior Officials' Meeting (SOM3) and related meetings are held in Dalian, Liaoning province, once again putting the beautiful coastal city in the global spotlight.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

For video: https://h.xinhuaxmt.com/vh512/share/13244013?docid=13244013&newstype=1001&d=13527d1&channel=weixin&time=1786947271806

The Publicity Department of the CPC Dalian Municipal Committee noted that this year's SOM3 is expected to draw the largest number of participants and feature the most events among all Senior Officials' Meetings to date, with over 2,300 Chinese and international delegates attending nearly 130 thematic meetings and activities. The meetings will advance cooperation across sectors and mechanisms under the APEC framework, laying groundwork for the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Shenzhen in November.

As this major gathering is hosted in Dalian, the city becomes another major Chinese city to host APEC SOM3 and related meetings, following Guangzhou and Shanghai. The Publicity Department of Dalian stated that to ensure the conference is held to the highest possible standards, Dalian has assembled a leading task force headed by leading officials of the municipal Party committee and the municipal government. Fifteen dedicated working groups have been set up under an integrated "1+24" work-plan framework, showcasing the "warm touch of Dalian" with meticulous preparations and all-round services.

Building on this high-level global gathering, Dalian has rolled out a rich array of collaborative scenarios from business networking and city branding to production-capacity pairing. The city has curated a number of itineraries for delegates and media representatives to get a first-hand look at some of its achievements, including neighborhood preservation and the development of new quality productive forces. It has also staged a range of side events to highlight Dalian's competitive industries and premium products, underscoring the industrial vitality of the coastal city and telling the "Dalian story" to the world.

During the meetings, many attending guests spoke highly of Dalian's cityscapes, conference-hosting capabilities, and climate conditions in interviews. From its professional, highly efficient event organization and ever-renewing urban landscape to its pleasant climate and distinctive coastal character, Dalian is presenting to the world the unique appeal and warmth of an international seaside city through its open and inclusive spirit and its pursuit of better services.