IPS 2026 Sponsor Line Up Reflects the Full Spectrum of Global Real Estate Innovation and Expertise

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPS 2026 expands its sponsor line up for its 22nd edition, bringing together a diverse group of real estate developers, PropTech specialists, and integrated property businesses that reflect the breadth of expertise shaping today’s global real estate industry. Taking place from 7 to 9 September 2026 at Dubai World Trade Centre, IPS is aligned with the vision of Dubai Land Department to attract global investment and reinforce Dubai’s position as a premier real estate destination.

The sponsor line up is led by Binghatti Developers as Signature Sponsor, joining a group of Gold and Silver Sponsors whose capabilities span luxury development, residential communities, digital real estate solutions, property management, advisory services, and investor focused offerings.

Recognized for its distinctive architectural identity and branded luxury residences, Binghatti brings a globally oriented development perspective to IPS. Its portfolio includes collaborations with international luxury brands such as Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, and Jacob & Co.

Representing three distinct dimensions of the modern property industry, the Gold Sponsors add significant depth to IPS 2026.

Relata brings an integrated PropTech proposition that digitizes the buyer and sales journey, with more than 280 projects onboarded, over USD 4 billion in inventory sold through its technology, its expansion into Dubai strengthens its growing presence across the regional property market.

Union Properties brings decades of UAE real estate expertise and a legacy that includes landmark destinations such as Motor City and Uptown Mirdif, while Peace Homes Development brings more than two decades of Dubai market experience and a residential portfolio shaped by distinctive design, lifestyle amenities, and investor appeal. Its flagship projects include Peace Lagoons, Sky Livings, Sky Vista, Sky Line, and Natuzzi Harmony Residence.

Within the Silver Sponsor category, Vakson Quality Homes and Dugasta Properties are featured, adding further depth across development, property services, and investment focused residential offerings.

Dawood Al Shezawi, President of IPS, stated:

“The diversity of our sponsors reflects the strength of the real estate industry and the breadth of opportunity presented at IPS. From established developers and emerging residential brands to PropTech specialists and integrated real estate businesses, each sponsor brings valuable expertise to the event. Their participation reflects IPS’s ability to convene the full spectrum of the global property industry within one marketplace, by bringing together development expertise, digital innovation, and evolving residential concepts.”

Through this multitier sponsor community, IPS reinforces its position as The Biggest Global Real Estate Marketplace, bringing together established expertise and emerging ideas while connecting regional property opportunities with international investors, decision makers, and business networks.

Contact

Marina Mounir

marina.mounir@strategicinfinity.com