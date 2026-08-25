LOVETT Restoration Reinforces Conflict-Free Approach to Water Damage Response

Portland, Oregon, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Portland, Oregon - August 25, 2026 -

LOVETT Restoration has reaffirmed a business model that separates emergency water damage response from the repair and rebuild work that typically follows, a practice the company has maintained since its founding in 1997. In an industry where restoration firms often profit from both cleanup and costly rebuilds, the company focuses solely on stopping water damage quickly and does not perform the repairs that come afterward.

The distinction carries weight in a region where moisture and humidity create year-round conditions for mold growth. Mold can begin developing within 24 to 48 hours after water exposure when affected materials remain damp, making the speed of an initial response a decisive factor in limiting long-term harm to a structure. LOVETT Restoration in Portland, Oregon provides emergency extraction, structural drying, containment, and mold remediation for both residential and commercial properties around the clock.

By declining to handle the rebuild phase, the company removes a potential conflict of interest that can arise when a single provider both assesses damage and profits from extensive reconstruction. Instead, the firm concentrates on rapid assessment and containment, restoration and extraction, and cleaning, sanitizing, and clearing affected areas. The approach relies on commercial-grade equipment and lean practices intended to minimize downtime and return properties to a stable condition on schedule.

"Restoration and reconstruction are two different jobs, and keeping them separate keeps the focus where it belongs," said Dale Lovett, Founder of LOVETT Restoration. "When the only task is stopping the damage and drying the structure, there is no incentive to prolong the work. Property owners get an honest response and a clear scope."

The company applies a structured process designed for emergencies, beginning the moment a call comes in. Rapid assessment and containment aim to isolate the affected area before moisture spreads. Extraction and drying follow, supported by monitoring to confirm that materials reach appropriate moisture levels. The final stage covers cleaning, sanitizing, and clearing the space so that any subsequent repair work can proceed without complication.

LOVETT Restoration serves commercial properties and homeowners throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington, including communities in and around Portland and Vancouver. The company backs its workmanship with a one-year warranty and maintains availability at all hours given the unpredictable nature of water intrusion, burst pipes, and flooding.

"Water does not wait for business hours, and neither can the response," Lovett said. "A structured, disciplined process is what allows a team to move fast without cutting corners, and that discipline has defined the work here for close to three decades."

Founded by Dale Lovett in 1997, LOVETT Restoration specializes in water, mold, and fire damage restoration for residential and commercial clients across the Pacific Northwest. Gary Cosmer joined as Partner and Chief Executive Officer in 2018. The company emphasizes efficiency, professionalism, and accountability, and it limits its scope to emergency restoration, water extraction, and cleanup so that clients receive a focused response free of competing interests. Based in Portland, Oregon, the firm continues to serve multifamily, commercial, industrial, and municipal properties throughout the region.

###

For more information about LOVETT Restoration, contact the company here:



LOVETT Restoration

Dale Lovett

(971) 200-5476

info@lovettservices.com

LOVETT Restoration

6920 NE 42nd Ave

Portland, OR 97218, United States