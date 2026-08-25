Blockchain Infrastructure Firm tZERO Integrates with Sui for Institutional-Grade Digital Asset Securities





GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, today announced a strategic partnership to integrate directly with the Sui blockchain, unlocking support for issuance, transfer agency, custody, trading, compliance and settlement for regulated digital assets security trading. The integration will expand Sui’s access to institutionally compliant U.S. market infrastructure aimed at building for tokenized markets, and will bring Sui’s deep pool of builders and developers into the tZERO ecosystem.



The announcement brings full integration into tZERO’s U.S.-regulated trading, custody, and issuance framework for the Sui blockchain, providing direct support for institutional-grade tokenization projects and initiatives for projects currently building on the network.

Mustafa Al Niama, Head of Capital Markets at Mysten Labs and former Americas Head of Digital Assets at Goldman Sachs, commented: “Institutional adoption of tokenized assets depends on infrastructure that bridges blockchain innovation with regulatory frameworks. tZERO’s expansion to Sui gives issuers and developers access to regulated issuance, custody, and trading capabilities designed to support that transition, while also taking advantage of Sui’s unique architecture that is built to support institutional workflows.”



Through the integration, tZERO will gain access to a vast pool of developers, builders, and DeFi projects currently being built on Sui, leveraging the extensive knowledge these teams have in building for the network’s unique object-focused architecture. These builders have years of experience creating projects that take advantage of Sui’s highly performant network with near-instant finality, positioning them well to build on infrastructure designed to service institutional needs.

“Sui’s object-centric architecture offers a unique approach to regulated digital assets by making assets and their permissions programmable,” said Alan Konevsky, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. “Combined with Sui’s performance, that design creates a strong foundation for the development of next generation regulated financial applications onchain.”



tZERO brings more than 12 years of operational experience in U.S. market compliance and infrastructure development, and is recognized by the SEC with multiple registrations. tZERO is also an active member of FINRA, and has years of experience bridging crypto-native projects into regulated U.S. market applications.



The partnership signals strong continued momentum towards the development of shared blockchain based infrastructure, goals shared by both tZERO and Sui, and directly expands access to support for digital asset securities issued onchain.



For more information about Sui, please visit: https://www.sui.io/ .

For more information about tZERO, please visit: https://www.tzero.com/ .



About Sui



Sui , where money moves as freely as messages, is a next-generation Layer 1 blockchain built for scalable finance and global payments. Founded by the core team behind Meta’s stablecoin initiative and powered by an object-centric model, Sui makes assets, permissions, and user data programmable and ownable. Sui’s primitives offer builders everything they need to create high-performance payments and financial applications, including instant agentic payments. Learn more at sui.io .



About tZERO Group, Inc.



tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website .



About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC



tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO’s online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be “securities” as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are “investment contracts” under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA’s definition of “securities”-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck .



About tZERO Securities, LLC



tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA’s BrokerCheck .



About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC



tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings .



Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO



This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO’s ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation to purchase any security.

Contact

Head of Comms

Leslie Ankney

Sui Foundation

comms@sui.io

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8eae0304-28a7-401e-a78e-3d4139cfd4de