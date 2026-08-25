Michael Caridi Announces Formation of Urban Revitalization Coalition Targeting Post-Pandemic American Cities





NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michael Caridi, Chairman of MAJIC Development Group LLC, announced today the formation of an urban revitalization coalition aimed at accelerating commercial and residential recovery in American cities still navigating the long tail of post-pandemic economic disruption. The initiative will draw on Caridi's decades of hands-on development experience across the New York metropolitan area and his longstanding relationships across civic, philanthropic, and business communities to identify and support cities where targeted investment and operational expertise can drive meaningful neighborhood-level impact.

The announcement reflects a conviction Caridi has held since his earliest work in Harlem: that the most durable urban recovery happens not through top-down policy initiatives but through ground-level operators who understand the assets, know the communities, and have the patience to do the work over a long enough time horizon to see real results.

"What we saw in Harlem over the last two decades is a blueprint," said Caridi. "It did not happen because of a government program or a single large institutional investor. It happened because a critical mass of operators, community leaders, and long-term capital holders made a collective bet on a neighborhood and stuck with it. That is exactly what we are trying to replicate in cities that are still searching for their footing."

The coalition will focus on mid-sized American cities and urban submarkets that show strong underlying demographic and infrastructure fundamentals but have been slow to attract the private capital and operational expertise needed to convert those fundamentals into tangible development activity. Caridi identified several common barriers to recovery in these markets -- overleveraged legacy ownership, fragmented community stakeholder relationships, and a shortage of operators with the track record and credibility to bring institutional and local capital to the same table.

The initiative will work to bridge those gaps by connecting experienced development operators with distressed asset owners, facilitating introductions between civic organizations and private capital sources, and providing a framework for development projects that balance financial returns with genuine community investment.

"The cities that come back strongest from disruption are the ones where the development community and the civic community are pulling in the same direction," said Caridi. "That alignment does not happen by accident. It requires people who have credibility on both sides of that table and are willing to do the unglamorous work of building the relationships that make it possible."

Caridi's own career has been defined by exactly that kind of dual credibility. As Chairman of MAJIC Development Group, he has delivered major commercial and residential projects for Fortune 500 clients and institutional partners across the tristate area, including the rehabilitation of the 600-room Holiday Inn Hotel on West 57th Street in Manhattan, the construction of a 204-unit seventy million dollar residential complex in Palisades Park, New Jersey, and the landmark air rights acquisition and sale of Harlem Park. Alongside his development work, Caridi maintains an active civic presence as a member of the Lumen Institute and a supporter of the New York City Police Foundation and C.O.R.E., the Congress of Racial Equality. In the past he has served on the boards of the Coalition of Italian American Associations, the Republican Leadership Council, the Italo American Foundation, and several other philanthropic and community organizations.

That combination of development credibility and civic relationships is precisely what Caridi believes the coalition needs to be effective -- and what distinguishes it from the wave of urban recovery initiatives that have emerged in the post-pandemic period without the operational infrastructure to deliver on their stated goals.

"There is no shortage of people talking about urban revitalization right now," said Caridi. "What there is a shortage of is people who have actually done it -- who have sat across the table from a distressed property owner, structured a deal that works, managed a construction process from the ground up, and then stayed in the neighborhood long enough to see what the project actually meant to the people who lived there. That is the experience we are bringing to this."

The coalition is currently in the process of identifying founding partners and target markets, with a formal launch and market selection announcement expected in the coming months. The initiative will also serve as a natural extension of Caridi's recent economic development mission to South Korea alongside General Michael Flynn, which focused on attracting Korean corporate investment to the United States and creating employment pathways for American Korean War veterans -- reflecting a broader commitment to community-centered economic development that transcends any single market or geography.

Developers, civic organizations, capital partners, and municipal stakeholders with relevant interests are encouraged to reach out directly.