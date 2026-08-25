IEM Announces $200 Million Manufacturing Facility in San Antonio, Creating Jobs and Expanding U.S. Production Capacity to Support Business Growth

Jacksonville, FL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Strengthens IEM’s position as a leading provider of custom power distribution and control systems.

Expands IEM’s U.S. manufacturing footprint to help meet growing customer demand across critical industries.

Supports faster product order-to-delivery times.

Represents the single largest job-producing investment in the San Antonio area in more than two decades, with up to 3,000 jobs expected by 2030.

Including this latest investment, IEM has added more than 3 million square feet of product development and manufacturing space and invested $300 million over the past five years.

Industrial Electric Mfg.™ (IEM), a leading provider of custom power distribution and control systems for more than 75 years, today announced a $200 million investment in a new large-scale advanced manufacturing facility in San Antonio, Texas. The 1-million-square-foot production plant marks a significant expansion of IEM's U.S. manufacturing footprint and reflects the company's commitment to meeting growing customer demand for custom power distribution solutions across a wide range of critical industries.



The new plant, located at Brooks City Base in southeast San Antonio, is expected to create up to 3,000 jobs by 2030 across manufacturing, engineering, logistics and corporate support roles. The facility will be developed in phases, with construction and hiring timelines to be announced in the coming months.



“IEM is excited to put down roots in San Antonio,” said Clayton Such, Chief Executive Officer of IEM. “The city’s skilled workforce, strong infrastructure and collaborative economic development environment made this a natural choice for our next phase of growth. This facility will strengthen our ability to deliver highly engineered, customer-specific power distribution solutions that industries, from healthcare to energy, advanced manufacturing, and more, depend on every day. The investment also will strengthen IEM's domestic supply chain and support deliveries for customers across North America."



“Texas leads America's manufacturing resurgence,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment by IEM in San Antonio will create new, good-paying jobs and generate a significant economic impact for Bexar County. Advanced manufacturers invest and expand in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, easy access to domestic and global markets, and highly skilled and growing workforce.”





“Texas leads America's manufacturing resurgence,” said Governor Abbott. “This investment by IEM in San Antonio will create new, good-paying jobs and generate a significant economic impact for Bexar County. Advanced manufacturers invest and expand in Texas because of our welcoming business climate, easy access to domestic and global markets, and highly skilled and growing workforce.”



This investment complements IEM’s existing North American manufacturing footprint in Fremont, California; Jacksonville, Florida; and Surrey, British Columbia. Including this latest investment, IEM has added more than 3 million square feet of product development and manufacturing space and invested $300 million over the past five years to accelerate production and meet increasing demand.



"IEM's decision to establish operations in Greater San Antonio is a transformational investment and a testament to what can be accomplished when regional partners work together to compete and win,” said Sarah Carabias Rush, President & CEO, greater:SATX Regional Economic Partnership. “This is the single largest job-producing investment in more than two decades for our San Antonio region, reflecting both the scale of opportunity here and the strength of our workforce, advanced manufacturing ecosystem, and collaborative approach to economic development. We are excited to welcome IEM and look forward to supporting the company's long-term growth in Greater San Antonio."



"Bexar County is focused on creating an environment where employers can grow, invest, and create opportunity for our residents. IEM's investment reflects the type of advanced manufacturing project that aligns with our long-term economic goals, and I am proud to support the company's decision to establish operations in Bexar County. Driven by a strong partnership between the County, State of Texas, greater:SATX and Brooks City Base, this project will continue to create new opportunities for our residents and strengthen our economy for years to come."



ADDITIONAL QUOTES

Commissioner Tommy Calvert, Bexar County Precinct 4

"I am pleased to support this project and the meaningful economic benefits it will bring to Bexar County. I appreciate the work of the State of Texas, greater:SATX, and Brooks in advancing this opportunity and helping secure a project that will create jobs and expand opportunity for residents across our community. I look forward to welcoming IEM as it launches operations in Precinct 4."



Brooks President & CEO Leo Gomez

“Brooks exists to create regional prosperity and expand opportunity across Southeast San Antonio. IEM’s decision to locate at Brooks is a significant win that reaches far beyond our campus and demonstrates what is possible when strong public and private partnerships come together around a shared vision,” said Brooks President & CEO Leo Gomez. “We are proud to welcome IEM and excited about the lasting impact this will have in the lives of people our region and the San Antonio community."



ABOUT IEM

Industrial Electric Mfg.™ (IEM) is North America’s largest independent full-line manufacturer of electrical distribution and integrated control systems. For more than 75 years, IEM has delivered customer-specific power solutions to growth industries, combining engineering expertise, flexible design and manufacturing, and scalable capabilities to support complex and innovative projects.



For more information about IEM, visit https://www.iemfg.com

Contact Info



Brandon Borgna

media@iemfg.com

+1 336-698-6094

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