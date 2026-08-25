Trout Software and Carahsoft Announce Access Gate v26.6, Bringing Zero Trust Protection to U.S. Water and Wastewater Systems

KINGSTON, N.Y. and RESTON, Va., Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trout Software, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced the availability of Trout Software’s Access Gate v26.6, a release purpose-built to address the operational technology security challenges facing water and wastewater utilities across the United States. As Trout Software’s Master Government Aggregator®, Carahsoft will deliver the solution to the Public Sector through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, The Interlocal Purchasing System (TIPS), OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

"Small public IT teams are being asked to defend aging water systems against modern threats and to document every step with resources stretched thin,” said Florian Doumenc, CEO at Trout Software. “Access Gate v26.6 does the heavy lifting: locked-down vendor access, no lateral movement and automated compliance reporting, all without rewiring the plant."

Water and wastewater systems are among the nation's most targeted critical infrastructure, yet many run aging operational technology (OT) environments that were never designed for network exposure. Operators nationwide face mounting pressure from adversaries and a widening patchwork of Federal and State cybersecurity expectations. Access Gate v26.6 responds directly to this reality, helping utilities secure their environments without rewiring plants or replacing legacy equipment.

Key capabilities in Access Gate v26.6:

Built for evolving U.S. regulatory expectations: Access Gate v26.6 maps its controls to the cybersecurity requirements emerging across State drinking water and wastewater programs. New York is an early example, with controls aligned to Department of Health Part 5 drinking water requirements and Department of Environmental Conservation 6 NYCRR Parts 616, 650 and 750. The same control framework helps operators in any State demonstrate posture as similar mandates take shape across the country.

Access Gate v26.6 maps its controls to the cybersecurity requirements emerging across State drinking water and wastewater programs. New York is an early example, with controls aligned to Department of Health Part 5 drinking water requirements and Department of Environmental Conservation 6 NYCRR Parts 616, 650 and 750. The same control framework helps operators in any State demonstrate posture as similar mandates take shape across the country. Drastically stronger vendor access control : Remote vendor and integrator access is one of the most common entry points into utility OT. Access Gate replaces standing remote access with identity-based, time-limited grants. Every vendor session is authenticated, scoped to specific assets and protocols and recorded for review.

: Remote vendor and integrator access is one of the most common entry points into utility OT. Access Gate replaces standing remote access with identity-based, time-limited grants. Every vendor session is authenticated, scoped to specific assets and protocols and recorded for review. Lateral movement prevention by default : Using its overlay enclave architecture, Access Gate segments OT assets so that a compromised workstation or device cannot move laterally to PLCs, HMIs or SCADA systems. Access between assets is permitted only by explicit policy.

: Using its overlay enclave architecture, Access Gate segments OT assets so that a compromised workstation or device cannot move laterally to PLCs, HMIs or SCADA systems. Access between assets is permitted only by explicit policy. Automated reporting and compliance evidence: Access Gate v26.6 generates tamper-evident audit logs and produces compliance-ready reports automatically, reducing the manual burden of demonstrating cybersecurity posture to regulators, funding programs and State primacy agencies.

Trout Access Gate v26.6 is available to Public Sector and utility customers across the United States through Carahsoft and its reseller partners, simplifying procurement for municipal and authority buyers.

"Public Sector water utilities are navigating a fast-changing security and compliance landscape with limited resources,” said Brian O’Donnell, Vice President of Cybersecurity Solutions at Carahsoft. “By making Access Gate v26.6 available through Carahsoft and our reseller network, we are giving these operators a straightforward path to procure and deploy Zero Trust protection that meets the moment."

Trout Software’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, TIPS Contract #220105, OMNIA Partners Contract #R240303, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at (844) 445-5688 or TroutSoftware@carahsoft.com. Learn more about Trout Software’s solutions here.

About Trout Software

Trout Software provides next-generation industrial cybersecurity solutions that secure legacy and on-premise OT systems without downtime or equipment replacement. The company’s Trout Access Gate enables Zero-Trust control, secure remote access, micro-segmentation, and compliance across industrial infrastructure in defense, aerospace, utilities, manufacturing, and public services. Learn more at https://www.trout.software.

Contact

press@trout.software

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for IoT, OT & Smart Cities, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com