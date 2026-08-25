TRON Surpasses 400 Million Accounts as Total Transfer Volume Nears $30 Trillion





GENEVA, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRON DAO , the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), announced today that the number of total accounts on the TRON blockchain has exceeded 400 million. The milestone reflects sustained activity across the network and reinforces TRON’s position as one of the world’s most actively used blockchain networks, with usage powering real-world economic activity on-chain.

The pace of account growth accelerated significantly after TRON reached its first 100 million accounts, a milestone that took four years from the launch of its genesis block on June 25, 2018. The network reached 200 million accounts approximately 17 months later, on December 7, 2023. From there, TRON doubled its total number of accounts in less than three years, surpassing 300 million on April 12, 2025, before crossing 400 million on August 23, 2026.

TRON’s expanding user base is reflected in the scale and volume of activity taking place on the network. With more than 15.2 billion transactions processed and total transfer volume surpassing $29 trillion, TRON has emerged as critical infrastructure for the movement of digital assets at global scale. Its combination of high throughput, low transaction costs, and deep liquidity has made the network a leading settlement layer for stablecoin payments, cross-border transfers, and an expanding range of on-chain financial activity.

“Reaching 400 million accounts is a meaningful milestone for the TRON ecosystem and a reflection of the growing demand for accessible blockchain infrastructure,” said Justin Sun, founder of TRON. “From payments and stablecoins to decentralized applications and tokenized assets, TRON continues to provide the infrastructure that enables users around the world to participate in the digital economy. As adoption grows, we remain focused on building a network that is efficient, accessible, and capable of supporting the next generation of blockchain use cases.”

The milestone comes as TRON continues to expand its presence across the digital asset ecosystem, with growing applications in institutional asset tokenization. Recent developments include the launch of the S&P Pantera Digital Asset Index, which recognized the TRON blockchain among the top protocols in the benchmark, based on protocol utility, onchain liquidity, and network activity. Collaborations with Anchorage Digital, Securitize, and Bitnomial have also expanded institutional access to the TRON ecosystem.

TRON remains focused on building reliable, efficient infrastructure that supports the continued growth of its user base and the expanding role of blockchain technology in the global digital economy.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its Mainnet launch in May 2018. TRON currently hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, which currently exceeds $94 billion. As of August 2026, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 400 million in total user accounts, more than 15 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), according to TRONSCAN. Recognized as the global settlement layer for stablecoin transactions and everyday purchases with proven success, TRON is “Moving Trillions, Empowering Billions.”

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Media Contact

Yeweon Park

press@tron.network

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