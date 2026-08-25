Rio Tinto Canada Fund invests $2 million to advance healthcare innovation in Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rio Tinto Canada Fund is investing $2 million in the future of healthcare in Quebec through gifts of $1 million each to The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation and the McGill University Health Centre Foundation.

The investments will support two innovative initiatives that are addressing some of healthcare's greatest challenges: the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity (Mi4) at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) and the SMART Hospital Project at The Montreal Children's Hospital.

While focused on different aspects of healthcare, both initiatives share a common purpose: using research, technology and collaboration to improve outcomes for adult and pediatric patients and build a stronger, more resilient healthcare system for future generations.

Jérôme Pécresse, Chief Executive, Rio Tinto Aluminium & Lithium, said: “Through the Rio Tinto Canada Fund, we invest in initiatives that respond to local priorities and create lasting benefits for the communities where we live and work. These two projects bring together research, technology and collaboration to tackle important healthcare challenges and improve care for patients in Quebec and beyond. We are proud to support innovation that can help build stronger, healthier and more resilient communities.”

“Rio Tinto’s investment underscores the extraordinary role that philanthropy plays in advancing excellence and innovation in health care,” said Dr. Lucie Opatrny, President and Executive Director of Santé Québec-MUHC. “Rio Tinto's support will help accelerate breakthroughs and strengthen our capacity to deliver leading-edge care for today’s patients while building the healthcare system of tomorrow.”

Encouraging the future of modern medicine

Rio Tinto’s investment will support Mi4, the McGill Interdisciplinary Initiative in Infection and Immunity, through three complementary initiatives that together form an integrated ecosystem to combat antimicrobial resistance and improve care for some of the MUHC’s most critically ill patients. This support will advance the McGill Antimicrobial Research Centre (AMR), led by Dr. Dao Nguyen, in its work to develop new diagnostic tools, prevention strategies and therapies to fight drug-resistant infections; strengthen the ICU Research Platform, led by Dr. Arnold Kristof, as it develops faster, point-of-care detection tools to help ensure critically ill patients receive the right treatment at the right time; and accelerate the Mi4 Clinical Research Platform, led by Dr. Makeda Semret, which provides the infrastructure needed to bring new infectious disease and immunology interventions from research to patients faster.

“Rio Tinto’s investment is a powerful example of leadership in action — one that reflects a deep commitment to addressing urgent health care challenges affecting communities across Quebec and around the world,” said Marie-Hélène Laramée, President and CEO of the MUHC Foundation. “As Quebec’s top research hospital, the MUHC is uniquely positioned to bring together world-class expertise through Mi4. With Rio Tinto’s support, we can accelerate the development of innovative solutions with the potential to protect patients, strengthen health systems, and improve countless lives.”

“Rising antimicrobial resistance threatens nearly every aspect of modern medicine, from routine surgeries to cancer treatment and intensive care,” said Dr. Dao Nguyen, Founder and Director of AMR. “This support will help accelerate research and collaboration to across all platforms to develop new ways to prevent infections and preserve the effectiveness of the treatments we depend on.”

Reimagining pediatric care through innovation

At The Montreal Children's Hospital, one of Canada's leading pediatric hospitals, Rio Tinto's support will help advance the SMART Hospital Project, an ambitious, world-first initiative that is transforming the way children receive care.

The project has pioneered the world's first wireless technologies designed specifically for pediatric patients, reducing infection risks while freeing babies from cumbersome monitoring wires. These new technologies have the potential to identify problems earlier, improve patient safety and create a more connected and personalized healthcare experience for children and families.

“Rio Tinto shares our belief that innovation can fundamentally transform pediatric healthcare,” said Renée Vézina, President of The Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation. “Their investment in the SMART Hospital Project is helping bring groundbreaking technologies from the laboratory to the bedside, ensuring children and families benefit from safer, smarter and more personalized care.”

“The SMART Hospital Project is reimagining how technology can support young patients, families and healthcare teams,” said Dr. Guilherme Sant'Anna, one of the SMART Hospital project’s three principal investigators. “By combining wireless monitoring, artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics, we are building a healthcare system that is more predictive, connected and responsive to the needs of children.”

Through these two pioneering initiatives, Rio Tinto is investing in a healthier future for Quebec. One seeks to encourage the future of modern medicine itself, through an integrated ecosystem tackling antibiotic resistance on all fronts. The other seeks to transform the patient experience through cutting-edge technology. Together, they reflect a shared belief that innovation, collaboration and research are essential to meeting the healthcare challenges of tomorrow.

About the McGill University Health Centre Foundation

The McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) Foundation is committed to supporting excellence in patient care, groundbreaking research, and world-class teaching at Quebec’s top research hospital. With a goal to drive innovation in health care, we raise funds to accelerate discovery, advance patient care, and uncover tomorrow’s breakthroughs. Our focus is on tackling humanity’s most pressing health challenges, such as ending cancer as a life-threatening disease, revolutionizing cardiac care, countering antibiotic resistance, training the next generation of health care innovators and closing the gap in women's health research. Together, we are building momentum that is shaping the future of health care in Quebec. www.muhcfoundation.com

About the Montreal Children's Hospital Foundation

The Children's Foundation’s mission is to inspire and mobilize the community to support innovation in clinical care, research and teaching in pediatric and maternal-fetal care at The Montreal Children’s Hospital (The Children’s), the pediatric teaching hospital of McGill’s Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences. The foundation also supports the Child Health and Human Development Program of the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUCH), one of Canada’s top three research centres. Since its founding in 1973, the Foundation has raised over $875 million, which has helped sick children from Quebec and around the world to get back on their feet and return to their mischievous ways. Because a bratty kid is a healthy kid.

Visit childrenfoundation.com for more information.

About the Rio Tinto Canada Fund

Established in 2008, the Rio Tinto Canada Fund is Rio Tinto’s national community investment platform, supporting initiatives across Canada focused on community resilience, Indigenous reconciliation and nature. By investing in projects that reflect local priorities, the Fund helps create lasting positive impact and contributes to a more sustainable future for communities.

Tarah Schwartz

Vice-President, Communications & Marketing

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

tarah.schwartz@muhc.mcgill.ca

Vanessa Angell

Communications Officer

McGill University Health Centre Foundation

vanessa.angell@muhc.mcgill.ca

