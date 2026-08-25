41Caijing Unveils AI Agent Cluster at China Cross-Border E-Commerce Forum, Joining Alibaba and Other Industry Leaders to Reshape Global Marketing

Shenzhen, China, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cross-Border E-Commerce AI Salon Opens as 41Caijing Showcases AI Agent Cluster and Explores New Paths to Lower Costs and Improve Efficiency with Alibaba, ByteDance and Others

On August 5, the “Cross-Border E-Commerce AI Application Case Salon” was held at the Qianhai Shenzhen-Hong Kong Innovation Center in Shenzhen. The event was organized by the China Association of Trade in Services and the China Cross-Border E-Commerce 50 Forum, co-organized by Xingyun Group, and hosted by Shenzhen Chuhai E-Station and the Qianhai Cross-Border E-Commerce International Service Center. Members of the Cross-Border E-Commerce 50 Forum, AI technology leaders and leading brands were invited, with representatives from Alibaba.com, SAILVAN TIMES, Xingyun Group and others joining a four-way dialogue among policymakers, platforms, technology providers and brands.

Tang Min, Chairman of the China Cross-Border E-Commerce 50 Forum and former Counselor of the Counselors’ Office of the State Council, attended the event. He noted that AI is transforming electrical equipment from passive hardware into proactive intelligent agents while accelerating new-material R&D. He said cross-border e-commerce will move toward an “AI-to-AI” model, in which consumer agents express demand and producer agents respond accordingly, evolving from “what you see is what you get” to “what you think is what you get.” He also encouraged companies to bring AI capabilities overseas and contribute to more balanced trade.

As a representative AI services company, 41Caijing (41 财经 ) was invited to the event. Co-founder Kimber delivered a keynote titled “AI Agent Clusters Empower Global Media Marketing: Reducing Costs, Improving Efficiency and Driving Overseas Traffic Growth.”





In her presentation, Kimber introduced 41Caijing (41财经), founded in Guangzhou in 2018, as a leading platform integrating global media placement, news distribution and integrated marketing communications. To date, the company has helped more than 8,000 Chinese brands expand internationally, covering 199 countries and regions with a database of over 200,000 media resources. Since 2022, the company has been exploring how AI can support localized traffic growth for Chinese companies expanding overseas.





To address key challenges in global marketing, including rising traffic acquisition costs, growing demand across multiple countries, platforms and languages, and difficulties in performance attribution, 41Caijing (41财经) developed what it describes as the world’s first AI Growth Operating System designed for Chinese brands expanding globally. The system is powered by six coordinated AI agents:

Dijiang (AI Conversation & Marketing Strategy Assistant): Supports strategy brainstorming, research summaries, campaign and PR planning, and efficient creation of PPTs, Excel files, posters, videos and other creative assets;

Qingniao (AI Viral Content Workstation): Produces high-performing multilingual content for press releases, reviews, social media materials and other marketing scenarios;

Zhulong (GEO Diagnostics & AI Indexing Analytics): Provides Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) diagnostics and AI indexing monitoring, tracking AI visibility and competitor activity in real time;

Bifang (Intelligent Operations): Manages trend discovery and replication of high-performing content, while automating publishing and performance reviews;

PR Agent (Media Outreach & Distribution): Leverages nearly one million media and KOL resources to streamline outreach and content distribution;

Email Agent (Precision Outreach): Reaches target audiences accurately and systematically manages the full customer conversion process.

Together, the six agents form an end-to-end intelligent operations loop covering insight, production, distribution, validation and performance review.

Using a fitness brand and a 3D-printing brand as examples, Kimber demonstrated how the six agents work together across content production, channel distribution and performance tracking. The two projects ultimately increased AI visibility from zero to a monthly audience reach of 488,000, drove a 3,250% increase in branded search volume and generated sales conversions exceeding 1,000 units. From zero online presence to proactive AI recommendations, and from manual campaigns to end-to-end intelligent operations, the AI Agent cluster makes overseas growth measurable and replicable.





Kimber said: “Through our AI Agent cluster, we want every company to have access to a global AI marketing team. Our goal is to move beyond traditional PR exposure and build AI search growth infrastructure, enabling brands to shift from waiting for users to search for them to being proactively recommended by AI.”

In his closing remarks, Tang Min said that the China Association of Trade in Services is working with UNESCO to provide training to dozens of countries, bringing Chinese AI Agent technologies overseas, helping local products enter the Chinese market and promoting more balanced trade.