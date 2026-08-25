Levi Strauss & Co., Ford, ExxonMobil, PSEG, eBay Named Among Newsweek’s America’s Greatest Companies 2026

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newsweek today announced America’s Greatest Companies 2026 , recognizing 650 of the nation’s leading publicly listed companies for their performance across the measures shaping long-term business success. Among the companies earning five-star recognition in this year’s ranking are Levi Strauss & Co., Ford, ExxonMobil, PSEG, eBay, Texas Instruments and Chevron.

Developed in partnership with Plant-A Insights Group , the ranking evaluates companies across four key pillars: financial strength and market performance, performance as an American employer, innovation and environmental sustainability. America’s Greatest Companies 2026 reflects how the country’s leading businesses are distinguished by their ability to translate established business performance into broader and more enduring impact. The companies recognized also demonstrate resilience, responsible leadership, investment in their workforces and a commitment to sustainable growth.

“The America’s Greatest Companies ranking recognizes organizations that demonstrate excellence across the metrics that matter most today—from financial performance and innovation to workplace culture and environmental sustainability,” said Ryan Kinney, Senior Vice President, Newsweek. “By evaluating thousands of publicly traded companies using robust, independent data, this ranking highlights businesses driving long-term value for employees, investors and society.”

Approximately 4,300 companies were initially reviewed for the ranking, with approximately 2,800 companies meeting the eligibility and data-availability requirements for further evaluation. To qualify, companies were required to be publicly listed on a U.S. stock exchange, maintain their main office in the United States and report more than $75 million in revenue for fiscal year 2025.

Eligible companies were evaluated across four primary categories: Stock & Financial Performance, American Workforce Performance, Innovation and Sustainability Performance The quantitative analysis was supplemented by a qualitative validation review, including a screening of public records and media coverage from the previous 24 months. Using a proprietary scoring model, results across all four categories were combined and reviewed by the Plant-A Insights Group research team and Newsweek’s rankings team. The 650 highest-scoring companies were named America’s Greatest Companies 2026.

To view America’s Greatest Companies 2026 rankings and learn more about the methodology, visit: rankings.newsweek.com/americas-greatest-companies-2026

About Newsweek:

Newsweek is the global digital news organization built around the iconic 94-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people monthly with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in 50 countries.

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Broadsheet Communications for Newsweek

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