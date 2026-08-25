KLÉPIERRE: ISSUANCE OF AN 8-YEAR GREEN BOND FOR €500M

ISSUANCE OF AN 8-YEAR GREEN BOND FOR €500M

Paris - August 25, 2026

Klépierre, today announces the issuance of a €500-million green bond, with an 8-year maturity due September 2034 and a coupon of 3.875%.

This latest issuance demonstrates continued investor demand for Klépierre’s long-tenor bonds, which benefit from the highest rating within the European listed real estate space.





AGENDA October 21, 2026 Trading update for the first nine months of 2026 (after market close) INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS MEDIA CONTACTS Laurent Budd, CFA, Group Head of IR and Financial Communication Hélène Salmon, Group Head of Communications +33 (0)6 86 59 74 36 laurent.budd@klepierre.com +33 (0)6 43 41 97 18 helene.salmon@klepierre.com Hugo Martins, IR Manager Marie Gesquière, Taddeo +33 (0)7 72 11 63 24 hugo.martins@klepierre.com +33 (0)6 28 22 97 58 teamklepierre@taddeo.fr Tanguy Phelippeau, IR Manager +33 (0)7 72 09 29 57 tanguy.phelippeau@klepierre.com ABOUT KLÉPIERRE Klépierre is the European leader in shopping malls, with exclusive focus on continental Europe. The Company’s portfolio is valued at €21.8 billion on June 30, 2026, and comprises large shopping centers in more than 10 countries in Continental Europe which together host more than 720 million visitors per year. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20 and EPRA Euro Zone Indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as CAC SBT 1.5, MSCI Europe ESG Leaders, FTSE4Good, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, and features in CDP’s A list. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change. For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com





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